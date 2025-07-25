Golden State Valkyries Win Over Dallas Wings, 86-76

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

an Francisco, CA - The Dallas Wings got off to a hot start before momentum swung in favor of the host Golden State Valkyries as the Wings fell 86-76 at Chase Center on Friday night. Paige Bueckers tied for the game high with 17 points while posting a game-best six assists. Bueckers led four Wings in double figures to go along with Arike Ogunbowale (16) and California natives Haley Jones (10) and DiJonai Carrington (13).

The Wings (7-18) led 21-10 after the first 10 minutes, but the Valkyries (11-12) outscored Dallas 76-55 over the final three quarters to pick up the win. The Wings shot 40-percent-or-better for the fourth straight game and made double-digit threes (10) for the third consecutive contest, but shot a season-low .632 from the free-throw line and corralled under 30 rebounds (29) for just the fourth time this season. Dallas entered the night shooting nearly 80 percent from the charity stripe while ranking third in the WNBA in rebounding with nearly 37 per game.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Dallas

Bueckers (17)

Geiselsöder (9)

Bueckers (6)

Golden State

Hayes (17)

Burton (9)

Zandalasini (3)

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Golden State 10 The Wings featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Luisa Geiselsöder and Li Yueru for the fourth time this season. The Valkyries scored the first six points of the game off a pair of threes before Ogunbowale got the Wings on the board with an and-one just over three minutes into the contest.

After one more Golden State bucket, Dallas went on an 18-2 run over the final five minutes of the quarter capped by a triple from Quinerly just before the buzzer. Ogunbowale and Aziaha James had five points in the first while Jones added four. Golden State's 10 points were the second-fewest the Wings have allowed in a single quarter this season (nine - Washington Mystics, June 28, first quarter). Dallas, which shot 41.2 percent from the field, held Golden State to just 17.6-percent shooting.

Second Quarter: Dallas 15, Golden State 20 Golden State opened the second on a 9-0 run, keeping the Wings off the scoreboard for the first four-plus minutes of the quarter while narrowing the Dallas advantage down to two, 21-19. A pair of Ogunbowale threes got the Wings back up seven, and the Valkyries got no closer than three the remainder of the half. Ogunbowale tied for the game high with six points in the quarter to enter the break with 11, while Bueckers chipped in five to go along with a game-high four assists.

Third Quarter: Dallas 24, Golden State 33 Back-to-back threes from Ogunbowale and Bueckers to open the second half forced a Golden State timeout as the Wings lead grew to a game-high 12 at 42-30. The Valkyries scored five straight to close within seven before Yueru drained a three to get Dallas back ahead by double figures, 47-37. After Jones made her first three-pointer in a Wings uniform to regain a 10-point lead, Golden State went on a 14-4 run to tie the game at 54-54 with 3:19 left in the quarter. Dallas went back ahead by four following buckets by Carrington and Jones, 58-54, before a 5-0 run gave the Valkyries their first lead since the 3:31 mark of the first quarter, 59-58, with 56.3 left in the third. The Wings shot 56.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep, but Golden State finished with a 70.6-percent clip, including 62.6 percent from three.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 16, Golden State 23 Bueckers found her stroke in the fourth as the teams traded blows throughout the final 10 minutes. She scored a game-high nine points in the frame to go along with two steals and no turnovers. The Wings remained within striking distance, trailing by no more than two possessions until the final 37 seconds when Golden State pulled away with free-throws. The Valkyries went 13-15 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter alone to finish 23-25 (92 percent) on the night.

Tiffany Hayes led five Valkyries in double figures with 17 points. Golden State finished with the advantage in points in the paint (34-28), second-chance points (11-10) and rebounding (39-29), while Dallas held the edge in fast break points (11-7). The Valkyries committed 17 turnovers resulting in 20 Wings points, while Dallas had 14 miscues converted into 15 Golden State points.

Dallas returns home to begin a busy homestretch of four games in six days, starting on Sunday when the Wings host the Las Vegas Aces. Tipoff at College Park Center is slated for 3 p.m. CT with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29 and streaming on ESPN3.  Media Contacts: Pam Flenke, Vice President, Communications & Broadcasting,  pflenke@dallaswings.com  Tori Newman, Communications Coordinator,  tnewman@dallaswings.com  ABOUT THE DALLAS WINGS The Dallas Wings are celebrating their 10th season in North Texas in 2025, and call College Park Center in Arlington, Texas home. The Wings have advanced to the WNBA Playoffs five of their first nine seasons in Dallas, including reaching the Semifinals in 2023. Fans can follow the team on all social channels, including Facebook, X (@DallasWings), Instagram (@dallaswings) and TikTok (@dallaswings).







