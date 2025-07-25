Chicago Sky and Mattel Team up for Second Annual Barbie Game Day™ at United Center on July 27, 2025

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky, in partnership with Mattel, are excited to announce the second annual Barbie Game Day™onSunday, July 27, 2025 at the United Center.

As thefirst team in the WNBA and all of women's sports to launch a Barbie Game Day™, the Sky continue to lead the way in empowering girls and women through sport, fashion, and culture. This year's event, presented byBMO, will also mark the second WNBA game held at the United Center following this year's June 7 game.

Game Day Highlights:

Aspecial fan giveawayofBarbie Game Day™ pink jerseysfeaturing the number20, honoring the Chicago Sky's 20th Anniversary Season

Halftime performance by rapper and songwriter Lady London

Limited-editionpink Sky merchandiseandexclusive posters

Barbie-branded fan giveaways, special effects, activations, and content throughout the arena

Special Barbie-themed photo ops, including the iconicBarbie Boxand an opportunity for fans to walk down thepink carpet

A Jr. Game Day Staffer contest to provide opportunities to young talent who will join Sky staff to experience broadcaster, anthem, mascot, and photographer game day responsibilities

Brand Activations Around the Arena:

CoverGirlglam stations

Garrett Popcorn and a Dunkin' Truck for food and beverages

Activations fromCoach,Universal Beauty,D&D, andPure Fuel

Community Spotlights and Activations:

Pre-game networking eventco-hosted byWISE (Women in Sports & Events), an organization focused on uniting empowering women in the sports business industry

On-court recognitionof theKenwood High School girls basketball team, celebrating their 2025 IHSA state championship

Small Business Tabling & Recognitionfeaturing local, women-owned brands:

o Beauty: Lillian Augusta Beauty

o Fitness: Ladies Who Lift

o Art/Entertainment: Women in Music

o General Commerce: Bon Femmes

"This is more than just a game - it's a celebration of identity, strength, and community," Chicago Sky Chief Marketing Officer Tania Haladner said. "The Chicago Sky are delighted to partner with Mattel to launch the second consecutive Barbie Game Day™ to celebrate our shared mission of empowering women and girls. We can't wait to build on last season's success by launching exciting new Barbie-themed fan activations and performances on a bigger stage at the United Center."

"We love being part of moments like this; moments where sports, culture and empowerment come together," said Jennifer Carli, Chief Brand Officer, BMO. "This day reflects our shared commitment to fostering confidence and opportunity for the next generation of athletes and fans."

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and wear pink to take part in the festivities. Tickets are available now atsky.wnba.com.







