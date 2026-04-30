Sky Close out Preseason with Loss to Dream, 78-87

Published on April 29, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







The Chicago Sky fell to the Atlanta Dream in their second preseason game 78-87 inside Wintrust Arena on Wednesday, April 29. The Sky concluded the preseason in tonight's game.

Sydney Taylor led the Sky with 23 points, including 12 points scored in the third quarter. Taylor attempted 11 free throws, making seven en route to her 23 points. Rickea Jackson scored nine points and three rebounds, while Rachel Banham scored nine on three made threes with both players drawing the start.

Rookie third round pick Tonie Morgan had a strong game off the bench and helping fuel the Sky's comeback attempts in the second half alongside Taylor. She finished with nine points, five rebounds and four assists. Hailey Van Lith added five points and six assists, the latter of which led the team.

Atlanta rookie Madina Okot led the Dream, scoring 14 points and 11 rebounds. Te-Hina Paopao and Isobel Borlase added 13 points apiece in Atlanta's win.

NEXT UP: The preseason is now concluded and the regular season for the Chicago Sky begins on May 9 against the expansion Portland Fire. That game is on the road in Moda Center in Portland and tips off at 8 p.m. CT.

KEY RUNS:

* The Dream went on a 21-8 run from 8:19 to 1:12 in the first quarter

* Atlanta went on a 16-5 run from 7:13 to 1:59 in the second quarter

* The Sky went on a 14-6 run from 8:15 to 3:14 in the third quarter

* The Sky outscored the Dream 28-21 in the third quarter

KEY STATS:

* Every Sky player who was active in tonight's game played at least 10 minutes

* The Dream were called for only three fouls in the first quarter while the Sky were called for eight

* The Sky recorded three blocks in the second quarter

* Atlanta outscored Chicago in points in paint 38-28

* The Dream scored 18 points off Chicago's 17 turnovers while the Sky scored nine points off 12 turnovers

* Atlanta recorded 13 second chance points to Chicago's five

* Atlanta led by as many as 20 but the Sky cut the game down to single digits and fought back late in the fourth quarter

* Each team recorded 30 free throws. The teams combined to be called for 49 fouls after both teams in the Sky's preseason opener against Phoenix combined for 58

CHICAGO NOTES:

* Rachel Banham accounted for six of the Sky's 17 points in the first quarter

* Hailey Van Lith accounted for nine of Chicago's 17 points in the first (three points, six points created from assists)

* Sydney Taylor accounted for 12 of the Sky's 28 points in the third quarter

* Tonie Morgan accounted for 13 of Chicago's 20 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, six points created from assists)

* Taylor accounted for 11 of the Sky's 20 points in the fourth quarter

ATLANTA NOTES:

* Rhyne Howard accounted for nine of the Dream's 25 points in the first quarter (six points, three points created from assists)

* Te-Hina Paopao accounted for eight of Atlanta's 21 points in the third quarter

* Sika Koné accounted for seven of the Dream's 21 points in the third quarter

* Madina Okot accounted for eight of Atlanta's 23 points in the fourth quarter







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 29, 2026

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