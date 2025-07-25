Postgame Notes: NYL 89, PHX 76

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 89 | MERCURY 76

NEW YORK (17-6) | PHOENIX (15-9)

JULY 25, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 23 23 21 22 89

MERCURY 27 19 13 17 76

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK PHOENIX

POINTS Ionescu (29) Thomas (20)

REBOUNDS Jones (11) Thomas (13)

ASSISTS Ionescu (8) Thomas (8)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Sabrina Ionescu shined in tonight's win, recording the fourth 29-5-8 performance of her career. Her 12 points (5-for-9 FG) in the third quarter was her 13th instance of scoring 10+ points in a quarter this season, tying A'ja Wilson for the second-most in 2025.

Jonquel Jones recorded the 97th double-double of her career, moving into seventh place on the WNBA's all-time leaderboard, passing Tamika Catchings. Jones tallied 20 points (5-14 FG, 9-9 FT) and 11 rebounds, marking her 29th double-double as a member of the Liberty. New York remains undefeated at 29-0 when Jonquel posts at least 10 points and 10 rebounds. Tonight also marked the third time in her career that she shot a perfect 100% from the free throw line on nine or more attempts.

The New York Liberty are the only team in the league this season with four consecutive games shooting 90% or better from the free throw line. They shot 95% in tonight's win to extend the streak, which now ties for the second-longest such span in WNBA history.

Jonquel Jones moved to No. 6 on New York's list of all-time rebound leaders. Her Liberty career total sits at 792 after her game-leading 11 boards, passing Liberty Ring of Honor member Sue Wicks' 788 rebounds.

Natasha Cloud totaled a +20 plus/minus for the sixth time this season and the Liberty are undefeated when she does so.

Marine Johannčs has a +32 plus/minus over the past two games.

The Liberty's bench posted a combined plus/minus of +24, compared to the Mercury's bench at -82.

Kennedy Burke logged a 120.4 offensive rating, marking her personal career high.

New York's opening day starting lineup of Fiebich-Stewart-Jones-Ionescu-Cloud is now a perfect 9-0.

New York leads the WNBA in points per game (87.4), steals per game (8.7), 3-point percentage (35.8%), and threes made per game (10.1).







