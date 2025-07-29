Sabrina Ionescu Earns Second Consecutive WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week Award

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The WNBA announced that New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played July 22-27. This marks her second weekly honor of the 2025 season-following her Week 7 recognition before the All-Star break-and the 10th of her career.

During Week 8, the Liberty played three home games at Barclays Center, finishing with a 2-1 record. Ionescu averaged 24.0 points, 7.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game. She led all Eastern Conference players in assists and ranked among the top three in scoring. Among players averaging at least 30 minutes, she posted the highest offensive rating in the conference (110.7).

Ionescu also led all Eastern Conference guards with 28 points in the paint, including a season-high-tying 14 against Los Angeles. Her average of 9.3 points in the paint ranked third overall in the conference, including frontcourt players.

Additionally, Sabrina Ionescu's eighth week of the 2025 season featured the following highlights:

Shot 48.3% (28-for-58) from the field, 37.5% (9-for-24) from three, and 100% (7-for-7) from the free-throw line to be the only Eastern Conference player to achieve a 45-35-100 shooting split while attempting at least 20 shots from both the field and beyond the arc.

Recorded two games with at least 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists (July 25 vs. Phoenix and July 26 vs. Los Angeles), bringing her career total to 29 such performances-surpassing Liberty alumna Cappie Pondexter for fifth-most in WNBA history.

Became just the fourth player in league history to record at least 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals in a single game (July 26 vs. Los Angeles).

Tallied her ninth career 30-5-5 game, tying Breanna Stewart for the second most in WNBA history.

Matched her career high in steals (four) and season high in made field goals (12) in the July 26 contest.

This marks New York's third Player of the Week honor this season-the most of any team in 2025-and the 63rd in franchise history.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.