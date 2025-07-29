Fever Host Mercury on Wednesday Night

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







The Fever (14-12) will look to win a third straight game to close out July when they host the Phoenix Mercury (16-9) on Wednesday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Indiana won 80-70 over Las Vegas last Thursday then beat the Sky 93-78 on the road in Chicago on Sunday. All-Star guard Kelsey Mitchell has been on a tear this month for the Fever and dropped a season-high 35 points while going 12-for-19 from the field and 7-for-10 from 3-point range on Sunday. Mitchell is averaging 22.2 points over 10 games in July, the second-highest scoring average in the WNBA this month.

The Mercury have been one of the league's top teams all season long. They scuffled recently, dropping three straight games before bouncing back with an 88-72 win on Sunday in Washington.

Satou Sabally, the second overall pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, leads Phoenix in scoring at 18 points per game and also contributes 7 rebounds per contest. Six-time All-Star Alyssa Thomas contributes 15.7 points, 8 rebounds, and a league-leading 9.4 assists per game.

This is the first of three meetings this season between the Fever and the Mercury. This will be the first time that Fever wing Sophie Cunningham faces her old team. Cunningham was drafted by the Mercury in 2019 and spent her first six professional seasons in Phoenix.

On the other side, DeWanna Bonner will face the Fever for the first time since departing the team earlier this season. Bonner, the WNBA's third all-time leading scorer, signed with Indiana in the offseason but played in just nine games for the Fever before mutually parting ways with the organization on June 25. Bonner signed with Phoenix, where she originally played from 2009-19 on July 8.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025

Fever Host Mercury on Wednesday Night - Indiana Fever

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.