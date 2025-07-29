Dearica Hamby Named Western Conference Player of the Week

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Los Angeles Sparks News Release







LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for the second time in her career, the league announced Tuesday. Sabrina Ionescu from the New York Liberty captured Eastern Conference Player of the Week honors.

"This honor means a lot to me, but more importantly, I'm excited that we're peaking and showing what we've all believed since Day One," Hamby said. "We're playing great team basketball and stringing together wins."

The three-time All-Star led the Sparks to victories in each of their three games last week, including a defeat of the defending champion New York Liberty in Brooklyn Saturday. She averaged 20.3 points on 76.5% shooting and 11.7 rebounds per game this past week, which tied for the league lead. Hamby also tallied 1.3 steals per contest and posted a double-double in all three contests. On Thursday, the 11th-year forward went 8-for-9 from the field and posted a game-best +28 rating. When Hamby was on the court on Tuesday, the Sparks outscored the Mystics by a team-best eight points. Last week, the veteran also led the WNBA with 7.0 free-throw attempts per game.

Last season, when Hamby won the honor for the first time on June 11, she joined Tamecka Dixon, Chelsea Gray, Lisa Leslie, DeLisha Milton-Jones, Nneka Ogwumike, Candace Parker, Tina Thompson and Kristi Toliver among Sparks honorees. Since Los Angeles acquired Hamby via trade with the Aces in January 2023, the 6-foot-3 forward has started 84 of 105 games and is averaging 10.7 points and 6.2 rebounds, while shooting 48.7%. In her WNBA career, she has one WNBA championship, three All-Star appearances and two Sixth Player of the Year trophies.

"Dearica is, without question, one of the best players in the WNBA," Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts said. "What she means to our franchise can't be measured, and I'm so happy to see her get the recognition she's earned."

In 2025, Hamby is averaging 17.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 56.6% from the floor. She leads the league in field-goal percentage, is tied for third in steals per game and ranks fifth in rebounds per contest. She is also tied with teammate Azurá Stevens for fifth in the league with eight double-doubles and ranks seventh in Efficiency Per Game.

Sparks players collectively have been named Player of the Week 65 times, which tops the league.

Most Player of the Week Honors by WNBA Franchise

1. Los Angeles Sparks - 65

2. New York Liberty - 63

3. Phoenix Mercury - 61

Hamby set the Sparks' single-season points and rebounds records last year, ranks 27th in WNBA history in career rebounds and is tied for 30th all-time in double-doubles. In Sparks franchise history, the Georgia native ranks seventh all-time in rebounds and 11th in points and steals.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.