Sparks Sign Alissa Pili to 7-Day Contract

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks organization announced Sunday it has signed Alissa Pili to a 7-day contract. In 36 games over two WNBA seasons, the 24-year-old forward is averaging 2.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, while shooting 43.3% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

Pili was drafted eighth overall by the Minnesota Lynx out of the University of Utah, where she was coached by Sparks Head Coach Lynne Roberts for her final two collegiate seasons. Under Roberts, she was named 2023 Pac-12 Player of the Year and WBCA Coaches' All-American and twice received All-Pac-12 nods. In her final year at Utah, Pili averaged 21.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, shooting 55.0% overall, 40.4% from three and 82.0% on free throws. As a Ute, the forward won the Pac-12 regular-season championship in 2022-23, making the Sweet Sixteen, and also competed in the NCAA Tournament in 2024.

Pili played her first three collegiate campaigns for the University of Southern California Trojans, earning All-Pac-12 and Pac-12 Freshman of the Year distinction as a freshman. That season, she recorded 16.3 points and 8.0 rebounds per her 31 contests (30 starts), shooting 51.1%.

Last season with the Lynx, on May 31, Pili scored a career-high 20 points in just 15 minutes in a win over the Mercury. In that game, she shot 7-for-9 from the field, a perfect 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and 2-for-3 from the free-throw line. She is the fourth WNBA rookie ever to score 20+ points in a game, while making at least four threes and not missing any while shooting 75.0%+ overall and is the only ever to accomplish this feat while coming off the bench.

Pili, who was born in Alaska, is of both Samoan and Iñupiaq (Native Alaskan) descent and is the first Alaska Native woman to be drafted by or play for a WNBA team.







