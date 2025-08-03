Indiana Fever Hold off Seattle for Fifth-Consecutive Victory

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Indiana Fever (17-12) secured a fifth-consecutive victory, tying the longest win record for the franchise in the last decade, with a tightly-contested 78-74 result at the Seattle Storm.

A back-and-forth first quarter saw the Indiana Fever with a one-point advantage, taking a narrow 17-16 lead with six points from Natasha Howard and five from Sophie Cunningham. Another six points from Howard and five from Cunningham in the second quarter, along with six from Damiris Dantas, put the Fever ahead 42-34 heading into the halftime break.

Indiana maintained their lead throughout the third quarter with Cunningham leading the Fever with seven points to put her team out in front 58-54 with one quarter remaining. Seattle pulled the game within one point with 10.7 seconds remaining, but a clutch layup from Kelsey Mitchell gave Indiana a three-point advantage, with Aliyah Boston making a late free throw with 2.3 seconds remaining to secure the win.

Howard finished the night with a team-leading 21 points, while Cunningham recorded a season-high 17.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- Aliyah Boston's 12 rebounds brings her to 932 career rebounds, surpassing Tammy Sutton-Brown for the fourth most in Fever franchise history, doing so in just 109 games.

- Sophie Cunningham recorded a season-high 17 points, including a perfect 3/3 field goals, 2/2 three-point attempts and 2/2 free throws for 10 points in the first half.

- Aari McDonald recorded a season-high nine assists, just one shy of her career high of 10 assists set on June 28, 2024, with LA Sparks against the Phoenix Mercury.

- Boston recorded her 38th career double-double, ending the night with 16 points and 12 rebounds, her 14th of the season. Since joining the league in 2023 only four players have recorded more double doubles than Boston, including A'ja Wilson (56), Alyssa Thomas (55), Angel Reese (43) and Breanna Stewart (41). This season Boston's 14 double-doubles are the second most in the entire WNBA only behind Reese (17).

Up Next: The Indiana Fever continue their four-game road trip on Tuesday, Aug. 5 against the LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena, broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET.







