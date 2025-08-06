Indiana Fever Five-Game Win Streak Snapped on the Road at LA Sparks

August 6, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Indiana Fever (17-13) fell on the road to the LA Sparks, dropping a 100-91 result to end the team's five-game win streak.

Indiana opened the game going five-for-five on offensive possessions, while the Sparks had a similar start, making four baskets on as many trips down the court. But it was the Fever who ended the first quarter with the lead, out in front 27-28 backed by 10 points from Kelsey Mitchell and six from both Aliyah Boston and Natasha Howard. The Sparks took over in the second quarter with 28 points to take a 54-43 lead heading into the halftime break. An 18-2 run at the end of the fourth quarter cut a Sparks' 22-point lead down to just six points, but the Fever were unable to finish off the comeback.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell finished the night with 34 points, surpassing 4,500 points scored across her WNBA career with a three pointer at 2:33 in the second quarter, just the second Indiana Fever player to do so.

Mitchell recorded her third 30+ scoring game this season and the 10th of her career, tying Tamika Catchings for the most in Fever franchise history. It also marks the first time in Mitchell's career she has recorded three 30+ scoring games in a single season, having done so twice in 2023 and 2024, and once in 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Aliyah Boston moved to seventh all-time in Fever franchise history for career made field goals, finishing the night with six for 654 total across her career.

Boston came one rebound shy of her seventh straight double-double, with the six-straight games the longest streak of her three-year career.

Natasha Howard made her 250th WNBA career start.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever finish their four-game road trip on Thursday, Aug. 7 against the Phoenix Mercury, broadcast on Amazon Prime Video (nationally) and WTHR (locally) at 10 p.m. ET.







