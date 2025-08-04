Fever Pursue Sixth Straight Win on Tuesday in L.A.

Riding high on a five-game win streak, the Fever head to Los Angeles on Tuesday night to face the Sparks. It is the third of four meetings this season between Indiana and Los Angeles and the first in L.A. The Sparks won both games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse earlier this season.

But the Fever are playing their best basketball of the season, having reeled off five consecutive wins heading into Tuesday's matchup. The win streak is the Fever's longest since they won six straight from Aug. 7-23, 2015 during current head coach Stephanie White's first tenure as Fever head coach.

All-Star center Aliyah Boston has been consistently productive during Indiana's win streak. Boston has recorded six consecutive double-doubles, a new franchise record, and is averaging 15.2 points and 11.2 rebounds during the Fever's five wins.

The Sparks are also hot, having won six of their last seven games to climb into the playoff hunt. Los Angeles is currently in 10th place but just a game and a half back of the eighth and final playoff spot.

All-Star guard Kelsey Plum leads Los Angeles and ranks fourth in the WNBA in scoring at 20.3 points per game. Plum also is third in the league in assists, dishing out six per contest. Dearica Hamby adds 17.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game, while Azura Stevens contributes 14.9 points and 8.5 boards per contest.







