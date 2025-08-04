Paige Bueckers Earns Second Straight WNBA Rookie of the Month Honor

August 4, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - For the second consecutive month, Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers has been named WNBA Rookie of the Month, earning the top nod for July. Bueckers becomes the fourth newcomer in franchise history to earn Rookie of the Month honors twice and is the only rookie in the WNBA to repeat this season.

For both the month of July and overall, Bueckers is the only player in the WNBA to rank in the top 10 in points, assists and steals per game. She averaged monthly team highs of 18.2 points (9th), 5.2 assists (10th) and 1.8 steals (4th). On the year, Bueckers leads all rookies in scoring (18.3) and assists (5.5), while listing second in steals (1.8), fifth in blocks (0.6) and sixth in rebounds (3.9). Her scoring average ranks seventh among all league players, assists are ninth and steals list fifth.

The guard scored 20-or-more points in five of nine games played in July, leading all rookies in 20-point games. On the year, she ranks sixth in the WNBA for most 20-point games and has passed Sandy Brondello for third in Wings franchise history for 20-point games by a rookie.

Through just 23 games played in 2025, Bueckers has climbed franchise history lists, already ranking in the top 10 for total points, assists and steals in a rookie season. She surpassed 400 career points on July 30 to tie Cynthia Cooper (1997) as the fastest player to record 400 points and 100 assists, doing so in just 22 games.







