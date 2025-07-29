Cecilia Zandalasini Hits Game Winner Propelling Valkyries over Dream

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Cecilia Zandalasini hit a game-winning turnaround baseline jumper to give the Valkyries a 77-75 victory over the Dream in Atlanta on Tuesday. Zandalasini finished with a team-high 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting. With the game tied at halftime, the Valkyries made franchise history with seven made threes in the third quarter, outscoring the Dream by 13 points in the frame. Despite their historic third quarter, the Valkyries had to overcome Atlanta's counterpunch in the fourth quarter as they bounced back from a 19-6 Dream run to ultimately seal the deal. The Valkyries had four players score in double figures and all of them hit multiple threes.

ZANDALASINI'S SHARPSHOOTING

Cecilia Zandalasini had the hot hand for the Valkyries in the first half, going a perfect 3-for-3 from behind the arc. Zandalasini's first three gave the Valkyries their first lead of the game during an 11-0 run. She hit her second 3-pointer on Golden State's final possession of the first quarter and her third triple came on the Valkyries' first field goal attempt in the second quarter. After a scoreless outing with just one field goal attempt in Connecticut on Sunday, Zandalasini was far more aggressive and productive, as the only player to score in double figures in the first half (11 PTS, 4-for-5 FG) and the Valkyries' top scorer by game's end.

HAYES' THIRD QUARTER SURGE

Similar to Zandalasini in the first half, Tiffany Hayes caught fire in the third quarter, making all three of her 3-point attempts. Hayes also bounced back from a rough outing in Sunday's loss to the Sun - her 0-for-8 shooting marked the second-most field goal attempts she's had in one game without a make in her career. Hayes' shooting touch carried over to her teammates as Golden State sank more threes in the third quarter (7) than the entire first half (4). Their seven made threes are the most they've hit in a single quarter in franchise history. Hayes finished with 15 points on 6-for-12 from the field.

EVOLVING FRONT COURT ROTATION

Devoid of their first-ever All-Star Kayla Thornton, the Valkyries have been searching for her replacement starter in the front court. On Tuesday, they turned to Monique Billings, who missed the last two games due to an ankle injury but scored a season-high 19 points in her previous matchup with the Dream. Unfortunately for Billings, she suffered another ankle injury after just nine minutes of action and was replaced by Iliana Rupert. Zandalasini, who started the first two games without Thornton, earned a spot in the closing five and was arguably the team's most productive player.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will head to Washington D.C. to battle the Mystics on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. PT. Bay Area fans can tune in at KPIX+, while Sacramento fans can watch on KMAX.







