New York Liberty Waive Jaylyn Sherrod

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty has waived guard Jaylyn Sherrod, the team announced today.

Sherrod, a member of the Liberty's 2024 WNBA Championship team, appeared in 30 total games between the regular season and playoffs during her career with New York. In the 2024 regular season, she posted a defensive rating of 84.9 and a total net rating of 15.1, while converting 50% of her field goal attempts and 33.3% from beyond the arc.

Jonathan Kolb, General Manager of the New York Liberty, shared the statement below:

"Jaylyn Sherrod is a champion in every sense of the word. She embodies the passion, grit, and relentlessness that define the city of New York.

Her rise from undrafted free agent to WNBA Champion is one of the most remarkable stories I've had the good fortune to witness, a testament to perseverance, and a powerful reminder to always push the boundaries and to never give up.

Jaylyn, you've left New York better than you found it, and your mark here is everlasting. Once a Liberty, always a Liberty. Go be great, Champ!"







