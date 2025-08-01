Indiana Fever Earn Fourth Consecutive with Win, Defeat Dallas on the Road
August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever News Release
DALLAS - The Indiana Fever (16-12) earned an 88-78 victory over the Dallas Wings, marking the team's fourth consecutive win, putting the team four games above .500 for the first time since June of 2015.
Indiana and Dallas battled throughout the first quarter with neither side able to take a clear advantage, but seven points from Kelsey Mitchell and six from Natasha Howard tied things at 22-22. The second quarter saw the Fever out in front by six points thanks to six points from Chloe Bibby and five from Aari McDonald.
The Fever finally broke out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter, in front of Dallas 70-57 after nine points from Mitchell and five from Lexie Hull. Indiana closed out the game with seven points from McDonald and five more from Mitchell to secure the 10-point victory.
Indiana Fever Notes:
- For the first time since June 2015 the Indiana Fever are four games above .500.
- Aliyah Boston contributed five assists, surpassing Erlana Larkins for the ninth most in Fever franchise history with 322 career assists, doing so in 108 games.
- Boston scored 12 points, moving past Shavonte Zellous for ninth most points in Fever franchise history, now with 1,572 career points.
- Boston also finished the night with seven defensive rebounds, moving past NaLyssa Smith for the fourth most defensive rebounds in Fever franchise history, currently with 621 total across her career.
- Natasha Howard recorded her 55th career double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds, her seventh of the season. Howard has the 26 th most double-doubles in WNBA history.
- Boston recorded her 37th career double-double, ending the night with 12 points and 11 rebounds, her 13th of the season.
- With two offensive fouls drawn, Lexie Hull extended her lead as the league's foremost leader in offensive fouls drawn with 28 total.
- Chloe Bibby recorded two three pointers made, making it her third-consecutive game to recorded multiple three pointers, the first Fever player since Katie Douglas in 2008 to do so in each of her first three games with Indiana.
Up Next: The Indiana Fever continue their four-game road trip on Sunday, August 3 against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, broadcast nationally on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025
- Indiana Fever Top Dallas Wings - Dallas Wings
- Indiana Fever Earn Fourth Consecutive with Win, Defeat Dallas on the Road - Indiana Fever
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Aces - 8/3/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Golden State Valkyries (14-13) vs. Chicago Sky (7-20) Postgame Notes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sun Take Down Defending Champion Liberty, 78-62 - Connecticut Sun
- Postgame Notes: NYL 62, CON 78 - New York Liberty
- Sevgi Uzun Makes Sky Debut in 66-73 Home Loss to Valkyries - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Earn Fourth Consecutive with Win, Defeat Dallas on the Road - Indiana Fever
- Veronica Burton Stellar, Iliana Rupert Clutch in Valkyries' Win over Sky - Golden State Valkyries
- Five Takeaways from the Sky's Play in July - Chicago Sky
- Aces Return Home for Final Set of Back-To-Back Games this Weekend against Minnesota and Golden State - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Valkyries Sign Free Agent Kaila Charles to Hardship Contract - Golden State Valkyries
- Monique Billings Injury Update - Golden State Valkyries
- Dallas Wings to Host Fourth Annual Unified Game - Dallas Wings
- New York Liberty Add Emma Meesseman in Historic Mid-Season Signing - New York Liberty
- Indiana Fever Sign Forward Chloe Bibby to Rest of Season Contract - Indiana Fever
- Atlanta Dream Sign Kamiah Smalls to Seven-Day Contract - Atlanta Dream
- New York Liberty Waive Jaylyn Sherrod - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indiana Fever Stories
- Indiana Fever Earn Fourth Consecutive with Win, Defeat Dallas on the Road
- Indiana Fever Earn Fourth Consecutive with Win, Defeat Dallas on the Road
- Indiana Fever Sign Forward Chloe Bibby to Rest of Season Contract
- Fever Tip off Four-Game Road Trip in Dallas
- McDonald's Career Night Adds to Fever Hot Streak