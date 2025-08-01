New York Liberty Add Emma Meesseman in Historic Mid-Season Signing

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







NEW YORK - The New York Liberty has signed highly decorated Belgian forward Emma Meesseman, the team announced today.

"Emma Meesseman's return to the WNBA is a tremendous moment for our league, and the fact that she chose New York for her next chapter speaks volumes," said Jonathan Kolb, General Manager, New York Liberty. "She is one of the most skilled, intelligent, and unselfish players in the world and her presence elevates everyone around her. Emma brings invaluable experience, championship pedigree, and a unique versatility that fits seamlessly into our group as we continue our relentless pursuit of a title in 2025."

Meesseman returns to the WNBA for the first time since her All-Star season in 2022 with the Chicago Sky, during which she averaged 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. Most recently, she led the Belgian Women's National Team to a championship at the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket tournament, earning her second consecutive Most Valuable Player honor.

From 2022 to 2025, Meesseman was named FIBA EuroLeague Women's MVP in three consecutive seasons, averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game during that span. Her field goal percentage ranked among the top-two in each season: first in 2022-23 (62.2%) and 2023-24 (58.9%), and second in 2024-25 (58.8%).

The 6-4 forward previously won a WNBA championship in 2019 with the Washington Mystics alongside current Liberty guard Natasha Cloud. She was named WNBA Finals MVP after averaging 17.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 57.1% from the field in a five-game series against current Liberty center and fellow Finals MVP, Jonquel Jones.

Her additional career accolades include six EuroLeague Championships, two Olympic appearances representing Belgium in 2021 and 2024-where she was named to the All-Star Five both times-and two WNBA All-Star selections in 2015 and 2022.

Meesseman joins a star-studded, international Liberty roster that includes six fellow Olympians: Leonie Fiebich and Nyara Sabally (Germany), Marine Johannčs (France), Stephanie Talbot (Australia), and Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart (USA); led by head coach Sandy Brondello (Australia).

Emma will make her New York Liberty debut tonight against the Connecticut Sun, wearing No. 33.







