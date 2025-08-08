Re: New York Liberty + American Express Host Union Square Pop-Up Celebrating Liberty Legends Weekend

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







The New York Liberty and American Express are teaming up to help fans show their love to current and former Liberty players at a Legends Weekend pop-up in Union Square Plaza this Saturday, Aug. 9. Fans who stop by the flower shop-themed activation will be invited to "give their favorite players their flowers" - adding flowers and handwritten messages of support to bouquets for players past and present. In return, fans will take a flower home with them.

More than 20 Liberty Legends will stop by the pop-up to meet with fans before receiving their bouquets at the Liberty's Legends Weekend game on Sunday. Legends Weekend celebrates Liberty players past and present for their contributions to the team's achievements through the years. Like all Liberty theme games, Legends Weekend promises a fun-filled experience designed to bring fans together. As part of this year's Legends Weekend game, the Liberty will induct Tari Phillips into the New York Liberty Ring of Honor, which recognizes retired players who have made the most significant contributions to the Liberty's tradition of excellence and to the growth of the WNBA.

WHAT:

New York Liberty and American Express host Legends Weekend pop-up, celebrating players past and present

WHO:

More than 20 Liberty Legends

Liberty fans creating bouquets and handwritten notes for players past and present

Morgan Taylor, VP of Business Operations, NY Liberty and Long Island Nets

WHERE/WHEN:

Saturday, Aug. 9

1 2:30 -2:30 p.m.

Union Square Plaza

Between Broadway and East 17th Street.

New York, NY 10003







