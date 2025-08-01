Veronica Burton Stellar, Iliana Rupert Clutch in Valkyries' Win over Sky

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Iliana Rupert scored nine of her career-high 14 points and hit three of her career-high four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Valkyries' 73-66 victory over the Sky in Chicago on Friday. Veronica Burton was stellar as a lead guard with a game-high 18 points, seven assists, a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line and a plus-19 in her 31 minutes. After securing a one-point victory in Washington the night prior, the Valkyries take both games of the back-to-back set and extend their winning streak to three games.

LEITE STARTS AND PRODUCES EARLY

Making her fourth career start, Carla Leite got the Valkyries going by scoring their first five points during an early 8-0 run. Leite opened with a crafty scoop layup after cutting to the basket and then showed off her range with a deep three from the top of the key. Adding another layup and a pair of free throws, she finished the first half as the game's leading scorer with nine points in 13 minutes. Leite ended the game with 11 points, as one of four Valkyries to score in double figures.

RUPERT'S CAREER NIGHT

Iliana Rupert scored eight straight fourth-quarter points for the Valkyries, helping them regain the lead during an 18-2 run that spanned over six minutes. Rupert showcased her stretch shooting capabilities, popping out for three threes in the frame and hitting a career-high four 3-pointers overall.

KAILA CHARLES' VALKYRIES DEBUT

Kaila Charles was signed to a seven-day hardship contract Friday morning and by day's end, she made her Valkyries debut. Charles' first basket with the franchise was a corner three and she finished a heavily contested layup with her off-hand for her second bucket. She finished with five points and five rebounds - a plus-eight in 16 minutes. A five-year WNBA veteran, Charles averaged 5.3 points in 15.8 minutes over 17 games with the Dallas Wings this season.

SHORT-HANDED SQUADS

The Valkyries and Sky were both missing several key contributors in Friday's game. Of their eight players with the most starts this season, the Valkyries were without half of them - Tiffany Hayes (left leg), Cecilia Zandalasini (left foot), Monique Billings (right ankle) and Kayla Thornton (right knee surgery). The Sky were missing their two leading scorers - Angel Reese (back) and Ariel Atkins (leg).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.