Postgame Notes: NYL 82, DAL 92

July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 82 | WINGS 92

NEW YORK (17-8) | DALLAS (8-19)

JULY 28, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 19 17 26 20 82

WINGS 31 32 22 7 92

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK DALLAS

POINTS Jones (18) Bueckers, Ogunbowale (20)

REBOUNDS Jones (7) Carrington (9)

ASSISTS Cloud (8) Ogunbowale (14)

KEY MOMENTS & MILESTONES

New York went on a 22-3 run over 8:41 minutes, from the last 25 seconds of the third quarter to the last 1:44 of the fourth quarter.

After surrendering 63 points in the first half, the Liberty held Dallas to just seven points in the fourth quarter, which was an opponent season-low in any quarter against New York.

Sabrina Ionescu reached 500 career made free throws, becoming only the sixth player in New York Liberty history to achieve this milestone. She accomplished it with a 91.1% career free throw percentage, the second-highest in WNBA history among players with at least 500 makes.

New York continues to lead the WNBA in points per game (87.7), steals per game (8.6), and threes made per game (10.0).







