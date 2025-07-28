Postgame Notes: NYL 82, DAL 92
July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 82 | WINGS 92
NEW YORK (17-8) | DALLAS (8-19)
JULY 28, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 19 17 26 20 82
WINGS 31 32 22 7 92
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK DALLAS
POINTS Jones (18) Bueckers, Ogunbowale (20)
REBOUNDS Jones (7) Carrington (9)
ASSISTS Cloud (8) Ogunbowale (14)
KEY MOMENTS & MILESTONES
New York went on a 22-3 run over 8:41 minutes, from the last 25 seconds of the third quarter to the last 1:44 of the fourth quarter.
After surrendering 63 points in the first half, the Liberty held Dallas to just seven points in the fourth quarter, which was an opponent season-low in any quarter against New York.
Sabrina Ionescu reached 500 career made free throws, becoming only the sixth player in New York Liberty history to achieve this milestone. She accomplished it with a 91.1% career free throw percentage, the second-highest in WNBA history among players with at least 500 makes.
New York continues to lead the WNBA in points per game (87.7), steals per game (8.6), and threes made per game (10.0).
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2025
- Postgame Notes: NYL 82, DAL 92 - New York Liberty
- Wings Pound Defending Champion New York, 92-82 - Dallas Wings
- Sun Drop Final Match up with Storm, 101-85 - Connecticut Sun
- Aces Cap off Road Swing Tuesday at Los Angeles - Las Vegas Aces
- Game Preview: Valkyries at Dream - 7/29/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Sign Sevgi Uzun - Chicago Sky
- Sky Waive Moriah Jefferson - Chicago Sky
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.