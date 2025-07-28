Sun Drop Final Match up with Storm, 101-85

July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Uncasville, CT







Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun (4-21) fell to the Seattle Storm (16-11), 101-85, in their second game of a back-to-back. With the loss, the Sun drop the 2025 regular season series with the Storm, 1-3.

Four Sun players finished in double digits with Bria Hartley leading the team with 17 points, one rebound and four assists. It marked her fifth straight outing with 10+ points and 10th of the season. She finished 4/12 from the floor, 2/4 from three and 7/8 from the charity stripe in the game.

Tina Charles notched 11 points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes of action in tonight's game. With two assists, she eclipsed 1,000 assists in her storied WNBA career. She is now the only player in WNBA history with at least 8,000 points, 4,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.

Jacy Sheldon contributed 11 points, three rebounds and two assists in the game. She was a perfect 3/3 from beyond three-point range. Olivia Nelson-Ododa rounded out the Sun's double-digit scorers with 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, a career-high-tying three steals and the team's only two blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.

The teams traded baskets to begin the game with the Sun taking a 13-11 advantage over the Storm heading into the first media timeout of the game. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each had four points early to lead Connecticut. The Storm went on a 9-0 run to take a seven-point lead, 20-13, with 3:07 to play in the quarter. Connecticut closed the quarter outscoring Seattle, 8-7, to close the gap to six, 27-21, heading into the second. The Sun shot 42.1% (8/19), while the Storm went 61.1% (11/18) through ten minutes of action.

The Storm began the second quarter on an 8-3 run to take a 35-24 lead and force the Sun into a timeout with 8:11 to play in the first half. Connecticut trailed by as many as 16 in the second quarter, but were able to close it to 11, 57-46, heading into the locker room. Bria Hartley and Tina Charles each notched 11 points in the first half to lead the Sun in scoring. Rookie forward Aneesah Morrow added nine points, six rebounds, one assist and one steal. Seattle shot 62.2% (23/37) in the first half, while Connecticut went just 14/37 (37.8%) from the floor through twenty minutes.

The Sun let up an 11-2 Storm run to begin the second half, forcing them into a timeout with 7:39 to play in the third, 68-48. Seattle went on to outscore Connecticut, 30-12, in the third quarter to take an 87-58 lead into the fourth quarter. The Sun began the fourth on an 8-7 spurt, with the Storm leading 94-66 with 5:53 to play in the game. Leila Lacan, Jacy Sheldon, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Bria Hartley each had a basket to begin the final quarter. Connecticut finished strong, outscoring Seattle, 27-14, in the final frame, but the Storm claimed the 101-85 victory.

The Sun shot 40.3 (27/67) while the Storm finished a stifling 60.9% (42/69) from the field in the game. Connecticut was outrebounded 37-26 and out assisted 30-20. The Storm's 30 assists mark the most by a Sun opponent this season. The Sun finished with just three offensive rebounds in the game, which marks a new season low.

Seattle scored 56 of their 101 points in the paint, which ties the most by a Sun opponent this season (Washington Mystics, May 18, 2025). The Storm won the paint, 56-26, and the fast break, 18-13, but the Sun won the second chance battle, 11-6.

The Storm was led by Nneka Ogwumike who finished with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists. Skylar Diggins notched the first triple-double of her career with 11 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the game.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 85 21 25 12 27 Hartley- 17 Morrow- 7 Hartley/Lacan- 4

SEA 101 27 30 30 14 Ogwumike- 26 Diggins- 12 Diggins- 11

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun are back in action on Friday night to host the New York Liberty at 7:30 PM ET at Mohegan Sun Arena.







