Sky Sign Sevgi Uzun

CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky signed free agent guard Sevgi Uzun to a rest-of-season contract, the team announced today.

"We're excited to add a two-way point guard in Sevgi Uzun," Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said. "Uzun is a complete pro who is going to immediately contribute to the Chicago Sky. She's played at a high level in the WNBA and overseas and will continue to prove to be a strong playmaker and defender."

Uzun, 27, has 47 games of WNBA experience. She played with the Dallas Wings in 2024, appearing in all 40 games and making 19 starts. She averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 assists and 0.9 steals in her rookie season.

Uzun was highly effective for the Wings early on, starting her first 18 career games and averaging 6.8 points, 4.4 assists, 2.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks while taking 3.2 three-point attempts per game.

She had a career outing on June 17, 2024 against Minnesota, notching 17 points and six assists. Uzun had six or more assists in six games last year, including an 11-point, eight-assist game in a win over Los Angeles on May 26, 2024.

The 5-foot-10 guard most recently suited up for the Phoenix Mercury this season, making seven appearances and totaling 11 points and 14 assists.

Uzun played for Turkey, her home country, in the 2025 European Championships. She averaged 7.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 0.7 blocks in six event games. Uzun also currently suits up for powerhouse Fenerbahce.

Chicago next plays Washington on the road on July 29 before returning home for a four-game stretch from Aug. 1-7.







