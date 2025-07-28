Game Preview: Valkyries at Dream - 7/29/25

The Valkyries will attempt to bounce back as they visit the Dream in Atlanta on Tuesday. The Valkyries are 0-1 against the Dream this season and are fresh off a 21-point loss to the last-place Connecticut Sun. Atlanta handed the top-seeded Minnesota Lynx their first home loss of the season behind a 22-point outing from star big Brittney Griner.

Valkyries at Dream

Tuesday, July 29 | Tipoff: 4:30 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)CBS Sports Network

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries trailed by as many as 31 points and committed a season-worst 23 turnovers in their 95-64 loss to the Sun in Connecticut on Sunday. Former eight-time All-Star Tina Charles set the tone for the Sun, scoring a game-high 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting - she also far and away led the game in plus-minus at plus-39. In just her second career game, Iliana Rupert was the lone Valkyrie in double figures, with 13 points on 5-for-6 shooting and three made 3-pointers. With the loss, the Valkyries squandered an opportunity to get back to .500 (11-13), while the Sun earned their fourth win of the season (4-20). » Full Game Recap

ATLANTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Atlanta Dream are in second place in the Eastern Conference and fourth place overall with a 15-10 record. Star guard Alisha Gray has been selected to three consecutive All-Star teams and was named a starter for the first time this season. Gray is one of the league's top scorers, ranking ninth in points per game (18.4 PPG) and tied for fifth in made 3-pointers per game (2.3 3PM).







