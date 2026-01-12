Valkyries Name Denise Romero Vice President, Basketball Administration

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have named Denise Romero as Vice President, Basketball Administration, it was announced today. Romero, who has over 20 years of basketball administration experience across both the NBA and WNBA, will report to Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin.

"Denise brings over two decades of experience building systems and relationships that allow basketball operations to run seamlessly," said Nyanin. "Her expertise in logistics, team coordination, and organizational culture will strengthen our operations and support our staff as we continue building this franchise. We're thrilled to have someone with her depth of experience join the Valkyries."

In this role, Romero will oversee all administrative areas of basketball operations, with an emphasis on internal management of the Valkyries basketball operations staff. She will also serve as a liaison between basketball operations, business operations, and the broader Golden State organization.

Romero joins Golden State after spending over two decades with the Phoenix Suns and Mercury organizations. Most recently, she served as Team Travel & Logistics Manager for Player 15 Group (2022-present), overseeing all travel arrangements for the Suns. From 2016-2022, she was Equipment Operations Assistant & Travel Coordinator for the Suns, where she made history in 2016 as the first woman to serve as Equipment Manager in the NBA. Romero began with the organization in 2003, and in 2005 was promoted to Basketball Operations Manager & Equipment Manager for the Mercury where she worked for 15 years (2003-2019). She managed the scheduling of all team activities including practices, team buses, hotels, and flights while assisting the coaching staff.

Romero holds her B.S. in tourism and recreation management from Arizona State University.







