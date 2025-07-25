Dallas Wings Announce Sellout for Sunday's Game against Las Vegas Aces

July 25, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have announced tickets for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces have been sold out. It marks the sixth sellout of 2025 for the Wings and fifth of the regular season. Tipoff against the Aces is slated for 3 p.m. CT.

Fans unable to attend the game in person can watch it live locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA. Wings games are available over-the-air for free throughout the state of Texas - for complete local TV coverage clickHERE. Out-of-market fans can catch the game on WNBA League Pass.

Limited tickets remain for the home games following the Wings-Aces matchup, including the June 28 contest against the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty which is airing nationally on ESPN, along with the July 30 tilt against the Atlanta Dream. For tickets, click HERE.

In addition to the Aces tilt, the Wings also sold out tickets to the preseason contest against the Toyota Antelopes on May 10, the season opener against the Minnesota Lynx on May 16, the May 31 matchup with the Chicago Sky, the June 24 meeting with Atlanta, and the record-setting showdown with the Indiana Fever at American Airlines Center on June 27, which drew 20,409 fans.

Earlier this month, the Wings announced they would return to AAC in downtown Dallas to host the Fever on Aug. 1. Limited tickets still remain for "A Night In Dallas: The Sequel." To purchase Wings-Fever tickets visit Ticketmaster.com.

For questions regarding ticketing, contact the Dallas Wings Ticket Office at (817) 469-9464 and tickets@dallaswings.com

The Wings previously announced a sellout of its Season Ticket Memberships for the second straight year, while establishing a waitlist. Benefits to joining the waitlist include presale access to 2025 WNBA Playoff games and an opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to select 2025 regular-season games where inventory is still available. Those interested in joining the waitlist can click HERE for more information.







