Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Seattle Storm - July 22

July 21, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings return from All-Star break and hit the road to face the Seattle Storm on Tuesday night. Tipoff at Climate Pledge Arena is set for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29. WNBA champions Fran Harris and Tiffany Bias-Patmon will have the call.

The Wings (6-17) begin a busy stretch of six games in 11 days including a pair of west coast road contests to begin. Seattle (14-9) won the first two meetings of the season with Dallas, most recently an 83-77 victory in Washington on June 3. The Wings were without leading scorer Paige Bueckers for that game, who is currently averaging 18.4 points per game to lead all rookies and rank eighth overall.

How to Follow

Airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29. For complete local TV coverage click HERE. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

2025 Wings-Storm Schedule & Results

5/19 at DAL L, 71-79

6/3 at SEA L, 77-83

7/22 at SEA 9 p.m. CT

8/22 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

Seattle leads the all-time series 48-28

Game Status Report

DiJonai Carrington - PROBABLE (Rib)

Ty Harris - OUT (Left Knee)

Myisha Hines-Allen - QUESTIONABLE (Right Lower Leg)

Maddy Siegrist - OUT (Right Knee)







