Mystics vs. Mercury Postgame Notes - July 27, 2025

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. PHOENIX MERCURY

July 27, 2025

Mystics 72 - Mercury 88

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (72) Austin (20) Iriafen (10) Sykes, Melbourne (4)

Mercury (88) Thomas (27) Thomas (11) Thomas (8)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Shakira Austin led the team with 20 points, eight boards and two blocks.

This marked the sixth 20+ point game of her career and the third this season.

Austin matched her career-long streak of seven consecutive games with at least one block (last: June 18-August 26, 2023).

She recorded her fourth consecutive game with multiple blocks, setting a new personal best.

She also tied a career high with four offensive rebounds (last: July 8, 2025 vs. Chicago)

Austin notched her fourth consecutive double-digit scoring performance.

Sonia Citron finished with 13 points, two assists, two rebounds, and one steal.

With this outing, Citron moved into fourth place all-time in points scored by a Mystics rookie, surpassing Bria Hartley's 329 points scored in 2014.

She became just the fourth Mystics rookie to score 10+ points in 20 or more games, joining Alana Beard (2004), Nikki McCray (1998), and Chamique Holdsclaw (1999).

Citron has recorded at least one steal in four consecutive games.

Jade Melbourne led the reserves with 13 points, four assists, and a season-high three steals.

She has led the bench in scoring six times this season.

Melbourne reached double figures in scoring for the fifth time this season.

She logged her third career game with three or more steals.

Melbourne's 11 points in the first-half, her most in a half this season and second-most in her career (June 9, 2024 at New York).

Kiki Iriafen pulled down 10 rebounds.

She moved into third place in total rebounds by a Mystics rookie with 211, passing Murriel Page's 208 in 1998.

Iriafen became the youngest Mystic and the fourth youngest player in WNBA history to reach 200 career rebounds (21y, 334d).

Emily Engstler scored a season-high eight points in her 100th career game.

She made multiple three-pointers for the first time this season.

Brittney Sykes recorded three steals, tying her season high (Last: June 17 at Chicago).

Additional Notes:

The Mystics bench outscored the Mercury reserves 29-17.

Washington recorded its 10th game of the season with 8+ steals.

Tonight marked the third time this season that multiple players tallied three or more steals (Melbourne, Sykes).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.