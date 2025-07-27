Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty - July 28

July 27, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host the reigning WNBA Champions New York Liberty on Monday night at College Park Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ESPN. Pam Ward and LaChina Robinson will be on the call with Angel Gray reporting.

Dallas (7-19) is in its second back-to-back set of games of the season after falling to the Las Vegas Aces 106-80 today in Arlington. Teaira McCowan had season highs of 12 points and 13 rebounds while Haley Jones scored in double figures for the fourth-straight game with a season-best 15 points. The Wings were without leading scorer Paige Bueckers (18.1 ppg), who was out due to rest. Dallas last played in a back-to-back June 27-28, losing the first game (vs. Indiana Fever, 94-86) before winning the second game (vs. Washington Mystics, 79-71). The Liberty (17-7) just played in a back-to-back on Friday and Saturday, dropping a 101-99 contest at home to the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday. Sabrina Ionescu had 30 points in that outing.

Monday night's meeting is the first of three between New York and Dallas this season. The teams will meet just eight days later in Brooklyn on Aug. 5. The Liberty swept the 2024 series with the Wings, 4-0.

Airing nationally on ESPN. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats are available on stats.wnba.com.

7/28 at DAL 7 p.m. CT

8/5 at NY 6 p.m. CT

8/8 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

Dallas leads the all-time series 46-45

