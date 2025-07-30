Indiana Fever Take Down the Phoenix Mercury

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (15-12) earned a 107-101 win over the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the 107 points marking the second-highest points scored in a game in franchise history.

The Fever trailed the Mercury 30-20 at the end of the first quarter, but went on a 13-0 run from 8:00 to 5:06 in the second quarter to erase the deficit and take the team's first lead of the night. Throughout the second quarter, Aari McDonald scored 12 points of her career-high 27 points on the night, and Sydney Colson added an additional eight to give Indiana the 55-50 lead at halftime.

The Fever scored 19 points in the third quarter, continuing to lead 74-72 over the Mercury with nine points from Damiris Dantas, six points from McDonald, and four points from Natasha Howard. Aliyah Boston scored 14 points within the first four minutes of the fourth quarter to start the Fever's rally against the Mercury leading to the win for the Fever.

Indiana Fever Notes:

- The 107 points scored are the second-most scored by the Fever in a single game in franchise history, three away from the franchise record of 110 points scored. The Fever also recorded the second-most points in a single game across the WNBA this season, the record being 109 scored by both the Minnesota Lynx and Dallas Wings.

- Indiana's 35 points scored in the second quarter are tied for the fourth-most in a single quarter in Fever franchise history. Additionally, it is the team's second-most points scored in a single quarter this season, the only higher quarter being the second quarter against the Dallas Wings on July 13.

- Aari McDonald recorded a career high and season high 27 points, surpassing her previous high of 23 points set on July 5, 2024, while a member of the LA Sparks against the Las Vegas Aces.

- Aliyah Boston recorded her 36th career double-double, ending the night with 22 points and 11 rebounds, her 12th of the season.

- Boston's 17 points scored in the fourth quarter are the second-most scored in a single quarter in Fever franchise history, two shy of the record held by Kelsey Mitchell with 19 points set on May 20, 2022.

- Kelsey Mitchell saw her double-digit scoring streak of 26 games snapped, scoring eight points tonight against the Mercury.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever begin a four-game road trip on Friday, August 1 against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center, broadcast nationally on ION at 7:30 p.m. ET.







