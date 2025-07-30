Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Dallas Wings 85

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (16-11) vs. DALLAS WINGS (8-20)

Game 27 | July 30, 2025 | College Park Center, Arlington, TX

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 26 18 18 26 88

Dallas 21 19 24 21 85

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Dallas

Points Hillmon (21) Bueckers (21)

Rebounds Paopao (8) Geiselsöder /Hines-Alle (4)

Assists Gray (7) Bueckers (7)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - moving to 1-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against the Dallas Wings improves to 16-13 overall, including 5-10 at home.

Naz Hillmon recorded a career-high 21 points and a career-high five three-pointers, including the go-ahead triple with 2.3 seconds remaining to win the game. It marked her 11th double-digit scoring performance off the bench this season.

Allisha Gray moved into sixth place on the Dream's all-time assists leaderboard, overtaking Shalee Lehning, and surpassed Elizabeth Williams for sixth place on the franchise's all-time scoring list with 1,766 points. Gray finished with a near triple-double: 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Te-Hina Paopao recorded 11 points, a career-high six assists, and led the team with a career-high eight rebounds. She notched her sixth double-digit scoring game of the season and played a career-high 37 minutes.

Maya Caldwell provided a spark in the starting lineup, finishing with 13 points, one rebound, and one assist. It marked her third game this season with 10+ points. She also led the team with a +13 plus-minus.

Brionna Jones tallied 14 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals, and 2 blocks. She is now just one field goal shy of 1,000 for her career.

Nia Coffey added seven points off the bench, playing a key role in the Dream's first-half scoring run.

Atlanta finished with five players in double figures: Hillmon (21), Gray (15), Jones (14), Caldwell (13), and Paopao (11).

The Dream concluded their back-to-back games for the season with a 4-2 record overall, notably winning all three games that came as the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Dream have surpassed their win total from the 2024 season with their 16 win in 27 games.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Griner and Paopao found their rhythm early with consecutive buckets at the rim to open Atlanta's scoring.

Gray connected on her first three-pointer of the game, followed by a back-to-back finish from Caldwell combining for five points.

All five starters scored on the Dream's first six attempts, with everyone getting involved early.

Atlanta opened with an offensive barrage, going 7-of-11 from the field for 17 quick points.

Coffey sparked the offense off the bench, knocking down a midrange jumper off a feed from Thierry.

Thierry added two points at the line, extending a 9-1 run to close the first quarter.

Gray led all scorers in the first period with double-digit points, shooting 75% from beyond the arc.

Atlanta converted 83.3% of its free throws in the opening frame.

Q2

Hillmon buried her first three-pointer of the game to energize the second-quarter push.

Paopao extended Atlanta's total from deep, hitting the team's fifth triple of the night.

Gray sliced through the lane for a shifty layup, followed by a corner three from Shatori Walker-Kimbrough.

Paopao found Caldwell in transition for a quick bucket to close out the first-half scoring.

Atlanta shot 50% from the field and 75% from the line heading into the break.

Q3

Gray and Jones opened the second half with strong interior finishes to counter Dallas' defense.

Jones maintained momentum, sinking two free throws to keep Atlanta in front.

Paopao started a scoring run with a smooth finish at the rim, followed by four points from Jones and Hillmon to complete a 12-4 run.

Hillmon assisted Jones on a quick bucket late in the quarter, keeping the Wings at bay.

Jones led the quarter with eight points, while Hillmon added six.

The Dream were perfect from the free-throw line in the third, maintaining offensive efficiency.

Q4

Caldwell opened the final period with a basket and drew a foul, converting the three-point play.

Hillmon and Caldwell responded to the Wings' defense with back-to-back three-pointers to reclaim the lead.

Hillmon then drilled her third triple of the night, extending Atlanta's scoring run to 14-2.

Paopao helped fuel the late surge with consecutive finishes at the rim to tie the game.

Hillmon sealed the victory with the game-winning three-pointer off a dish from Paopao with 2.3 seconds left.

Atlanta closed the game shooting 55.6% from three, 58.8% from the field, and a perfect 100% from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter.







