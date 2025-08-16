Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Dream
Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
The Golden State Valkyries will bring their four-game winning streak home to Chase Center, where they host the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. The Dream are in first place in the Eastern Conference and have won six games before their matchup with the Seattle Storm on Friday.
Valkyries vs. Dream
Sunday, Aug. 17 | Tipoff: 5:30 p.m.
WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)NBA TV
LISTEN: 95.7 The Game
LAST TIME OUT
The Valkyries set a WNBA record for most wins by an expansion team in their inaugural season with a 90-59 win over the Sky in Chicago on Friday. Their 18th win overall and fourth in a row moves them past the Detroit Shock, who had 17 wins in the 19998 season. The Valkyries had five players score in double figures in the 31-point victory, their largest winning margin in franchise history.
