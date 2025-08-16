Indiana Fever Defeated at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever (18-16) fell, 88-84, to the Washington Mystics on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever began the game on the front foot, taking a 23-16 lead in the first quarter thanks to six points from Natasha Howard and five points from both Kelsey Mitchell and Odyssey Sims. Indiana maintained its lead throughout the second quarter, with Mitchell's five points the most from the Fever.

Washington took a six-point lead in the third quarter, but the Fever were able to erase the deficit and jump out in front after Damiris Dantas, with 0.8 seconds left on the clock, sunk a three-pointer off an inbound pass from Sophie Cunningham to make it 64-62 in favor of Indiana. The Mystics would take over again in the fourth quarter, holding off the Fever's comeback attempts, giving the visiting side the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

* Odyssey Sims scored her first points as a member of the Indiana Fever, sinking a three-pointer at 4:29 in the first quarter.

* Damiris Dantas played in her 250th career game in the WNBA, ending the night with 10 points.

* Aliyah Boston moved past Tammy Sutton-Brown into fourth all-time in Fever franchise history with three offensive rebounds, bringing her career total to 313 in just 114 games played.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever will travel to take on the Connecticut Sun on Sunday, August 17 at 1 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.







