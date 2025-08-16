Atlanta Dream Sign Forward Sika Koné to Rest-Of-Season Contract

Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The Atlanta Dream has signed forward Sika Koné to a rest-of-season contract, the organization announced today.

Koné, a 6-3 forward with two years of WNBA experience, was originally selected by the New York Liberty with the 29th overall pick in the 2022 WNBA Draft. She has played for the Chicago Sky and most recently the Washington Mystics.

A native of Mali, Koné has been a standout for her national team, earning a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA Women's Afrobasket and a silver medal earlier this summer at the 2025 edition. In the 2025 tournament, she averaged 10.4 points and 11.0 rebounds per game, shooting 47.5% from inside the arc.

Most recently, Koné played in Spain for Perfumerías Avenida Baloncesto during the 2024-25 Liga Femenina de Baloncesto season, where she averaged 12.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 63.1% from two-point range and 40.0% from beyond the arc.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.