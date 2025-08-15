Chicago Sky, State Farm Announce Englewood Public Basketball Court Refurbishment

Published on August 15, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky and State Farm® today announced a major renovation and artistic transformation of the public basketball court at 6010 South Throop Street, Chicago, IL 60636, scheduled for Monday, Aug. 18, from 2:45-4 p.m.

The event will culminate in an official unveiling, offering media the opportunity to capture photos and interviews with Sky front office executives, including Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Teodosi and Sky Foundation Executive Director Awvee Storey. Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso will lead a free basketball clinic for youth immediately following the ceremony.

This project holds particular importance because it's taking place in Englewood, a historic Chicago neighborhood known for its resilience, strong community ties, and passionate youth. While Englewood has faced economic challenges and limited access to updated recreational spaces, it is home to a vibrant culture and generations of athletes, artists, and leaders. Providing a newly renovated court offers young people a safe, welcoming place to gather, play, and grow - a tangible investment in the neighborhood's future.

"Basketball has the power to bring people together, build confidence, and create joy," said Alex Teodosi, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Chicago Sky. "We're proud to work alongside State Farm and our community partners to give Englewood a court that reflects the pride, creativity, and energy of the neighborhood."

"Being a Good Neighbor means showing up for your community, and I'm proud that State Farm is providing an assist alongside the Chicago Sky to empower the next generation of players," said Kristyn Cook, Chief Agency, Sales and Marketing Officer at State Farm. "I know firsthand how sports encourage community, teamwork, and leadership. This public basketball court - only a few miles from where I worked as a State Farm agent - is a place where kids can play for years to come."

As part of the refurbishment, the existing basketball poles, rims, and hoops will be replaced, and cracked surfaces will be repaired and sealed. Additional upgrades include:

Pressure washing and prepping the surface, including grinding areas where needed

Filling cracks to ensure a level playing surface

Applying fiberglass crack patch for longevity

Coating cracked areas twice for durability

Scraping and coating the entire surface twice with acrylic resurface

Laying out and painting the agreed-upon artwork with multiple coats

Applying official game lines after artwork completion

Allowing the surface to cure before opening for play

A court render is attached to this release. Media are encouraged to RSVP to Tristan Tucker at ttucker@chicagosky.com. State Farm's media contact is Kat Harrison, who can be reached at katherine.harrison.vaipm4@statefarm.com.

The Chicago Sky continue their season on Aug. 15 at home against the Golden State Valkyries, tipping off at 6:30 p.m. CT.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.