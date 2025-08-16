Los Angeles Sparks Edge Dallas Wings, 97-96

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell 97-96 to the Los Angeles Sparks Friday night at College Park Center, erasing a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to bring the game down to a single possession. Paige Bueckers recorded a game-high 29 points with four rebounds and five assists. Bueckers made franchise history with her performance, becoming the fastest Wings rookie to record 500 points and surpassing Odyssey Sims for most assists in a rookie season. JJ Quinerly finished just shy of a double-double, tallying 11 points and a career-high nine assists and sinking a 3-pointer with 15 seconds to play to make it a one-point game. Dallas moves to 9-25 overall as the Sparks improve to 16-17. Despite the result, Dallas' bench far outpaced that of Los Angeles, outscoring them 39-7.

Game Leaders

Points

Rebounds

Assists

Los Angeles

Plum (28)

Hamby (10)

Allemand (10)

Dallas

Bueckers (29)

Hines-Allen (7)

Quinerly (9)

First Quarter: Dallas 27, Los Angeles 32 Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the second time this season. The Sparks tallied a nine-point lead early on behind 10 points from Dearica Hamby in the first three minutes of play. The Wings trimmed the deficit with a 7-0 run, coming within a possession of Los Angeles. Bueckers dished her record-breaking assist at the 3:37 mark, finding Myisha Hines-Allen for the lay-in. Siegrist, Bueckers and Hines-Allen combined for 19 of Dallas' 27 first-quarter points. Hamby finished the opening quarter with 14 points, followed by Kelsey Plum with 10 points for the Sparks. Dallas shot 61% from the floor, 43% from deep and 100% at the free throw line to begin.

Second Quarter: Dallas 23, Los Angeles 21 The Sparks opened the second on a 19-8 run, growing a double-digit lead before Dallas answered with an 8-0 run to close the half just three points behind Los Angeles. Bueckers added nine points, going 3-of-5 from the field to record a team-high 15 points for the half. Geiselsöder and Miller followed with six points apiece. The Wings bench outscored Los Angeles reserves 18-4 through the first two quarters of play. JJ Quinerly dished a season single-half high of six assists. Although the Sparks won the rebounding battle and second chance opportunities, Dallas held a 28-22 advantage in the paint.

Third Quarter: Dallas 18, Los Angeles 27 Los Angeles maintained control of the third with a 22-9 run lasting nearly the entirety of the quarter. Julie Allemand recorded 10 points and four steals in the third for the Sparks, joined by Plum and Azurá Stevens who combined for another 10. Bueckers added five points to her statline in the third, grabbing two rebounds and dishing an assist. Quinerly, Hines-Allen and Aziaha James contributed seven points to outpace the Los Angeles bench 7-1. The Wings shot just 31.6% from the field and 16.7% from 3-point range, going 1-of-7 behind the arc.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 28 Los Angeles 17 Entering the fourth down double digits, the Wings rallied with a 20-8 run to come within a possession of Los Angeles. Bueckers and Quinerly combined for 17 points, as Quinerly hit from deep to make it a one-point game. Plum missed both her attempts at the charity stripe with 12 seconds left to play, but the Sparks were still able to escape with the clock on their side.

Plum and Hamby combined for 48 points on the night and Allemand recorded a double-double for Los Angeles. James added 10 points off the bench for Dallas as Li Yueru added nine points and seven rebounds. The Wings assisted on 32 of 38 makes, shot 50% from the floor, 100% at the charity stripe and 33% from deep.

Dallas will head on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces for the final time this season on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT, airing nationally on ABC.







