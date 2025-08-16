Valkyries Make WNBA Expansion History with 18th Regular Season Win

The Valkyries set a WNBA record for most wins by an expansion team in their inaugural season with a 90-59 win over the Sky in Chicago on Friday. Their 18th win overall and fourth in a row moves them past the Detroit Shock, who had 17 wins in the 19998 season. The Valkyries had five players score in double figures in the 31-point victory, their largest winning margin in franchise history.

SALAÜN EARLY SPLASHES

Janelle Salaün set a sharpshooting tone for the Valkyries, hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter. The Valkyries fell behind 10-3 before Salaün hit consecutive threes to fuel an 8-0 run. A couple of possessions later, she had her third 3-pointer of the quarter and Golden State finished the frame with a season-high-tying seven threes. The only other time the Valkyries made that many threes in a quarter came in the third quarter of a win over the Atlanta Dream on July 29. Salaün finished with 15 points and the Valkyries finished with 14 3-pointers at a 51.9 percent clip.

DOMINANT THIRD QUARTER DEFENSE

The Valkyries dominated the third quarter, tripling the Sky's point total 27-9. Golden State's nine points allowed tied the fewest they've given up in a quarter this season as they held Chicago to just 3-for-15 shooting. The Valkyries ended the quarter up by 20 points, putting them firmly on the road to victory.

ZANDALASINI, BURTON ENCORE

Cecilia Zandalasini and Veronica Burton both entered Friday's matchup fresh off a career-best offensive performance just two nights prior. Zandalasini matched her career-high with another 20-point game on Friday, shooting 7-for-12 from the field. Zandalasini (4 steals) and Burton (3 steals) both made a significant impact on the defensive end as they combined for 7 of the Valkyries' 12 steals.

RUPERT'S ULTRA-EFFICIENCY

Iliana Rupert made her first four field goal attempts, three of which were 3-pointers. Rupert finished with 14 points and four 3-pointers on 5-for-6 shooting and 4-for-4 from deep - a plus-21 in 20 minutes.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries head home to host the Atlanta Dream at Chase Center on Sunday (5:30 p.m.; KPIX+, KMAX, NBA TV).







