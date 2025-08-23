Fever, Lynx Meet Again on Sunday in Minnesota

The Fever and Lynx will play for the second time in three nights on Sunday evening in Minnesota. The Lynx defeated the Fever 95-90 on Friday night in Indianapolis.

Indiana shot the lights out in the first half, going 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the first half, but only led 52-50 at the intermission. Minnesota surged ahead by winning the third quarter 32-17 and never relinquished the lead in the fourth.

Despite the loss, the Fever got big nights from Kelsey Mitchell, who tallied 27 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting, and Lexie Hull, who scored a career-high 23 points while going 9-for-16 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Hull played 37:33 and Mitchell 35:02 with Indiana down to just nine available players. Rookie forward Chloe Bibby was scratched before the game with a left knee injury.

But the Lynx, despite playing without MVP favorite Napheesa Collier for the seventh straight game due to a sprained ankle, shot 55.9 percent from the field and came away with the win. Kayla McBride scored a game-high 29 points, while Jessica Shepard tallied her first career triple-double with 22 points on 10-of-11 shooting, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Collier was questionable for Minnesota's last two games and could potentially return on Sunday. The Fever will also have reinforcements, as they signed veteran guard Aerial Powers to a 7-day hardship contract on Saturday.







