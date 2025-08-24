Mystics vs. Aces Postgame Notes - August 23, 2025

WASHINGTON MYSTICS vs. LAS VEGAS ACES

August 23, 2025

Mystics 81 - Aces 91

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (81) Iriafen (21) Iriafen (15) Melbourne (6)

Aces (91) Wilson (36) Wilson (13) Young & Gray (8)

Mystics Game Notes:

Kiki Iriafen led the Mystics with 21 points, 15 rebounds, and three assists.

She became the second rookie in Mystics history to record 20+ points and 15+ rebounds in a game, joining Chamique Holdsclaw (July 10, 1999 @ DET).

Iriafen is the fifth player in Mystics history to record a 20-point,15 rebound game (last: Tina Charles, Sept 10, 2021).

She sits five rebounds shy of the franchise single-season record for rebounds.

She recorded her 14th double-doubles of the season, tying Chamique Holdsclaw (2002, 2003) for the second-most in a season in franchise history.

Iriafen has tallied 10+ points and 10+ rebounds in six of the last seven games.

She has recorded 10+ rebounds in seven consecutive games, the second-longest streak by a rookie in WNBA history.

Iriafen is now tied with Caitlin Clark (2024) and Cindy Brown (1998) for the sixth-most double-doubles by a rookie in WNBA history.

Iriafen moved past Breanna Stewart (317) for the sixth-most rebounds in a season by a rookie in league history.

She became the fifth rookie in Mystics history with multiple games of 5+ offensive rebounds, joining Tausha Mills (2, 2000), Shalonda Enis (2,1999), Murriel Page (4, 1998), and Alessandra Santos de Oliveira (6, 1998).

She has collected 99 offensive rebounds, the fourth-most in a season in Mystics history.

Shakira Austin posted 18 points, along with four rebounds, three assists, and a block.

Austin has scored 15+ points in 11 games this season.

She moved into 15th place on the Mystics all-time rebounding list.

Austin has recorded 10+ points and 5+ rebounds in four of the last five games.

Sonia Citron tallied 13 points, including four three-pointers.

Notched her 32nd double-digit scoring game of the season, tying Candace Parker (2008) for 4th-most by a rookie in WNBA history.

She has made a three-pointer in 12 consecutive games, surpassing Julie Vanloo (June 7-July 4, 2024) and Li Meng (June 13-July 28, 2023) for the longest streak in Mystics rookie history.

This ties her with Rhyne Howard (2023) and Betty Lennox (2000) for the 12th-longest three-point streak by a rookie in WNBA history.

Citron recorded 10+ points and 3+ threes in 10 games, the most by a Mystics rookie in a single season.

She has made 4+ three-pointers in six games, tied for the second-most in a season in franchise history (Stacey Dales (2003); Ivory Latta (2014); and Tayler Hill (2016)).

Her six games with 4+ made threes are the most by a rookie in franchise history.

Emily Engstler led the bench with eight points, along with three rebounds and a steal.

She has recorded a steal in nine consecutive games, the second-longest streak by reserve in team history. She is one game shy of tying Rita Williams' franchise record of 10 straight games with a steal. (June 28-July 19, 1998).

Jade Melbourne came off the bench to dish out a team-high six assists.

She scored the 500th point of her career in today's game.

Additional Notes:

The Mystics outscored the Aces in the paint 38-26.

Alysha Clark made her first start for the Mystics since August 14th, 2022, vs Indiana.

Washington dished out 21 assists, marking the seventh time in the last eight games the team has recorded 20+ assists.

The Mystics attempted 28 free throws, their 24th game this season with 20+ attempts - the most in the WNBA.







