Postgame Notes: NYL 62, ATL 78

Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 62 | DREAM 78

NEW YORK (22-15) | ATLANTA (24-13)

AUG. 23, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 14 15 15 18 62

DREAM 24 24 16 14 78

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA

POINTS Burke (13) Gray (19)

REBOUNDS Jones (8) Hillmon, Howard, Jones (8)

ASSISTS Johannčs (5) Howard (6)

KEY MILESTONES

Entering today as the WNBA's most efficient three-point shooter at 46.1%, Jonquel Jones continued to rise up the Liberty's franchise three-point leaderboard. On her third make of the game, she passed Loree Moore for 15th all-time with 141 triples.

Kennedy Burke reached 300 career field goals with her first four makes today. Burke closed the game with a team-high 13 points (5-for-8 FG, 2-for-2 FT) and five rebounds - just the second time she has recorded a 13-5 game in her career. Today marked her 12th double-figure scoring outing of the season, matching the total from her previous five seasons combined.







