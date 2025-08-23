Postgame Notes: NYL 62, ATL 78
Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
New York Liberty News Release
LIBERTY 62 | DREAM 78
NEW YORK (22-15) | ATLANTA (24-13)
AUG. 23, 2025
Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL
LIBERTY 14 15 15 18 62
DREAM 24 24 16 14 78
GAME LEADERS NEW YORK ATLANTA
POINTS Burke (13) Gray (19)
REBOUNDS Jones (8) Hillmon, Howard, Jones (8)
ASSISTS Johannčs (5) Howard (6)
KEY MILESTONES
Entering today as the WNBA's most efficient three-point shooter at 46.1%, Jonquel Jones continued to rise up the Liberty's franchise three-point leaderboard. On her third make of the game, she passed Loree Moore for 15th all-time with 141 triples.
Kennedy Burke reached 300 career field goals with her first four makes today. Burke closed the game with a team-high 13 points (5-for-8 FG, 2-for-2 FT) and five rebounds - just the second time she has recorded a 13-5 game in her career. Today marked her 12th double-figure scoring outing of the season, matching the total from her previous five seasons combined.
