Indiana Fever Sign Aerial Powers to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever have signed guard Aerial Powers to a seven-day hardship contract, the team announced today.

Powers, a nine-year WNBA veteran, started her career in 2016 as the No. 5 selection in the 2016 WNBA Draft by the Dallas Wings, eventually earning a spot on the WNBA All-Rookie team. In 2019, the 5-11 guard was part of the Washington Mystics squad that won the WNBA Championship, averaging 7.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in the playoffs. Powers also spent three seasons with the Minnesota Lynx (2021-23) and one with the Atlanta Dream (2024).

Powers has averaged 10.4 points per game, 3.3 rebounds per game, and 1.6 assists per game across her career, and most recently appeared for the Golden State Valkyries.

