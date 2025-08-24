Nurse Scores Season High, Sky Fall to Sun 84-94

Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Connecticut Sun, 84-94 inside Wintrust Arena on Saturday, Aug. 23. The Sky are now 9-27 on the season, 5-14 at home, 3-15 against the Eastern Conference and 33-39 against Connecticut all time.

Kia Nurse led the Sky in scoring in tonight's matchup going 5 for 9 from beyond the arc and a season-high 19 points and two rebounds. After the Sky went down by as many as 21 points, they were able to cut the lead to four after Nurse made two clutch three-pointers in the fourth quarter. Kamilla Cardoso contributed six points to help Sky shorten the lead. Cardoso ended the night with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists to help the Sky keep the game close down the stretch.

Angel Reese recorded her 19th double-double of the season recording 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ariel Atkins rounded out the double-figure scorers for the Sky contributing after 12 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Tina Charles and Bria Hartley led Connecticut in scoring, each recording 23 points. Hartley recorded two rebounds and four assists while Charles added 10 rebounds, two assists, and a block. Marina Mabrey totaled 20 points, four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Saniya Rivers finished the night recording 13 points, three rebounds, assists, and steals.

More highlights include:

Marina Mabrey tied a season high in a assists with eight

Hartley's 23 points were two shy of tying her season high and four shy of tying her career high

Angel Reese recorded her 45th career double-double, tying Tina Charles (2010-11) for most ever across a player's first two seasons. Charles' 45 double-doubles came across 68 games, while Reese accomplished the feat in just 60

Reese's 19th double-double of the year ties Alyssa Thomas and A'ja Wilson for the most in the league this season

NEXT UP: The Sky stay home to play the Las Vegas Aces for the first time this season on Monday, Aug. 25 inside Wintrust Arena. Sky legend and WNBA Champion Candace Parker is having her jersey retired during Monday's game. For more information, visit the link here.

Chicago went 1-3 against the Aces last season and are 19-31 against them all time. The Aces are 24-14 after Saturday's game against the Washington Mystics and have won 10 straight after defeating the Mystics on Saturday. A'ja Wilson is leading the team averaging 22.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. Jackie Young is averaging 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while Chelsea Gray adds 5.1 assists per game.

The game between the Sky and Aces tips off at 7 p.m. inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sun went on a 21-9 run from 6:35 to 0:20 in the first quarter

The Sun outscored the Sky 28-13 in the first quarter

Connecticut went on a 15-6 run from 8:22 to 4:32 in the second quarter

Chicago went on a 25-8 run from 3:08 in the third quarter to 4:58 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

The Sun shot 61.1% from the field in the first quarter (11 of 18)

Connecticut outpaced Chicago 15-7 in fast break points

The Sky's bench outscored the Sun 32-15

Connecticut's biggest lead was 21

The Suns scored 26 points off the Sky's 17 turnovers

Connecticut recorded 10 steals to Chicago's four

The Suns out-blocked the Sky 4-1

The Sun shot 51.5% (34 of 66) from the field, 40.0% (8 of 20) from three and 81.8% (18 of 22) from the free throw line. Meanwhile, the Sky shot 49.2% (30 of 61) from the floor, 47.4% (9 of 19) from three and 57.7% (15 of 26) from the free throw line

The Sun scored 94 points

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for eight of the Sky's 13 points in the first quarter (six points, two points created from assists)

Cardoso accounted for 11 of Chicago's 28 points in the second quarter (five points, six points created from assists)

Rachel Banham accounted for 11 of the Sky's 28 points in the second quarter (six points, five points created from assists)

Angel Reese accounted for nine of Chicago's 28 points in the second quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)

Kia Nurse scored 10 points in the fourth quarter

CONNECTICUT NOTES:

Marina Mabrey accounted for 17 of the Sun's 28 points in the first quarter (12 points, five points created from assists)

Bria Hartley accounted for 12 of Connecticut's 18 points in the third quarter (six points, six points created from assists)

Hartley accounted for nine of the Sun's 21 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from assists)







