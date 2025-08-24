Final Notes: Atlanta Dream 78, New York Liberty 62

Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (24-13) vs. NEW YORK LIBERTY (22-15)

Game 37 | August 23, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 24 24 16 14 78

New York 14 15 15 18 62

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta New York

Points Gray (19) Burke (13)

Rebounds Howard/Hillmon/Jones (8) Jones (8)

Assists Howard (6) Johannes (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 2-0 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. New York improves to 25-41 overall and 13-21 at home. Tonight closed out the regular-season series, with the teams splitting 2-2.

The Dream set a new franchise record with their 24th win, the most in a single season since 2018.

Allisha Gray sparked Atlanta's offense with 17 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists, extending her streak of leading the team in scoring to 16 straight games.

Brionna Jones controlled the post with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal, her 14th game leading Atlanta in rebounds this season.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao knocked down three triples for all 9 of her points, adding 1 rebound, 3 assists, and 1 steal in her ninth start.

Naz Hillmon tallied 11 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists, marking her 17th double-digit scoring game and her 12th time leading the team in boards.

Maya Caldwell tied her season high with 7 rebounds, adding 7 points and 2 assists off the bench.

Rhyne Howard filled the stat sheet with 9 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists (0 turnovers), and 2 steals, leading the Dream in assists for the 12th time this year.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Hillmon got Atlanta rolling with an early bucket inside, establishing her presence on the glass.

Gray quickly followed with a three-pointer, sparking the Dream's perimeter attack.

Howard turned defense into offense with a steal and assist to Jones for a close-range finish, then moments later jumped another passing lane to set up Gray for a three in transition.

Paopao added a long-range triple as all five starters contributed in the opening minutes.

Atlanta's defense was active early, forcing five Liberty turnovers in the quarter.

Caldwell came off the bench to knock down a corner three and keep the momentum rolling.

Behind balanced scoring and suffocating defense, the Dream finished the period on a 17-6 surge, taking a 24-14 lead into the second.

Q2

Hillmon opened the quarter with a quick layup off a Howard feed, before Jones powered in consecutive paint scores.

Paopao drilled her second three to push the lead to 15, forcing a New York timeout.

Jones continued to dominate the paint, drawing contact and converting free throws.

Hillmon stretched the floor with a three-pointer, then added two more at the line after battling on the boards.

Coffey provided energy off the bench, grabbing an offensive rebound and converting on a putback.

Atlanta's ball movement created open looks, leading to 12 team assists in the first half.

The Dream outscored New York 18-7 in the period, heading into the break with a commanding 48-29 advantage.

Q3

Jones set the tone after halftime, calmly sinking both free throws to extend the lead.

Paopao caught fire, drilling her third triple, while Gray quickly matched with her own from deep.

Caldwell chipped in with two free throws and followed up with a smooth finish inside, pushing the lead past 20.

Howard orchestrated the offense, picking up multiple assists while keeping the pace high.

Jones capped the quarter with a powerful finish inside off a Gray feed, further solidifying Atlanta's control.

The Dream shot 50% from the floor and 80% from the stripe in the period, keeping their rhythm.

Atlanta entered the fourth quarter firmly in control, leading 64-44.

Q4

Gray opened the final frame with back-to-back buckets, keeping the offense flowing.

Hillmon added another inside finish, continuing her steady scoring night.

Howard splashed her fourth three-pointer of the game, energizing the crowd.

Gray and Jones combined for multiple inside scores, keeping the Liberty on their heels.

Atlanta's bench maintained the defensive intensity, holding New York to just six field goals in the final 10 minutes.

In the closing stretch, Walker-Kimbrough found Griner for a strong finish at the rim, sealing the win in style.

The Dream closed the night on a 14-6 run, showcasing their depth and balance, and finished off the Liberty 78-62.







