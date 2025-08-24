Aces Erase Early 15-Point Deficit, Outdistance Mystics 91-81 for 10th Straight Victory

Published on August 23, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







WASHINGTON - The Las Vegas Aces (24-14) trailed by 15 early before conjuring up a 91-81 victory over the Washington Mystics (16-21) on Saturday afternoon in our nation's capital. A'ja Wilson led the charge with 36 points and 13 rebounds; Dana Evans came off the bench for a season-high 21 points in 24 minutes; Jackie Young added 10 points, 6 rebounds and 8 assists; and Chelsea Gray also passed out 8 dimes to go with 5 points and 6 caroms.

Kiki Iriafen posted a double-double with 21 points and a game-high 15 rebounds to lead the hosts.

Team 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Final

Aces 19 25 24 23 91

Mystics 26 13 22 20 81

First Quarter Highlights (Washington 26, Las Vegas 19)

DC scored first and held an 8-6 lead after a Wilson bucket at 7:10. The Mystics forced the Aces into a pair of turnovers and 0 of 6 shooting from the field, while stringing together a 15-2 run to take a commanding 23-8 advantage at 3:08. Wilson ended the team's 4 minute and 50 second scoring drought at 2:20, sparking an 11-3 run to close the period. In outscoring Las Vegas 12-0 in the paint, Washington hit 57.1% of their shots from the field, while the Aces made 50% of theirs. Each team scored 1 3-pointer. The Mystics earned a pair of trips to the line from each of the 6 Aces fouls, which were converted into 9 points. The Aces were 2 of 2 from the stripe. Iriafen scored 9 for the Mystics and Wilson had a high of 6.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 44, Washington 39)

A pair of 3s in an 8-2 run quickly brought the Aces to within striking distance, 28-27, 93 seconds into the quarter. The game remained tight and with 1:58 to play before half, a pair of Washington free throws tied it up for the third time in the frame at 39-all. A Wilson jumper 15 seconds later broke the tie, and the Aces scored the final 3 points from the line. The Aces hit 50% from the floor and 4 of 6 from deep, and held the Mystics to 23.1% overall and 0 of 2 from 3-point. The free throw shooting was less lopsided in the second during which Washington made all 7 of their attempts and the Aces were perfect on their 3. Wilson had a high of 11 points; no Mystics player scored more than 4.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 68, Washington 61)

Trailing by 6 at 6:13, the Mystics scored the next 6 points to tie it up for the final time. Evans scored 8 in an Aces 10-2 go-ahead run that gave the visiting side some breathing room, 63-55, with 1:59 on the clock. The Aces expanded it to 11 points, 68-57, before the Mystics scored the final 4 in the period. Both teams shot well, with the Mystics netting 50% from the field and the Aces making 53.3%. Wilson scored 10 and Shakira Austin and Sonia Citron had 6 apiece on the other end.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 91, Washington 81)

The Aces scored the first 6 in a 9-2 run to jump-start the final frame and their lead, which expanded to as many as 18 twice, never again dropped below 10. The Aces made 56.2% of their shots, including 2 of 6 from distance, while limiting Washington to 40% and 1 of 5 behind the arc. Wilson had 9 points and 7 rebounds and three Mystics scored 4 apiece.

KEY STATS:

The Aces shot 52.3% (34-65 FGs) from the floor and 50% (10-20 3pt FGs) from 3-point range; the Mystics made 43.1% (28-65 FGs) of their field goal attempts and 30.8% (4-13 3pt FGs) from distance.

Las Vegas connected on 86.7% (13-15 FTs) from the charity stripe, while Washington made 75% (21-28 FTs) of theirs.

The Aces were outscored 38-26 points in the paint and 8-2 on second chance points, but outscored the opposition 10-9 on fast break points.

Las Vegas recorded 12 turnovers leading to 15 Washington points, while scoring 14 points on the Mystics' 12 turnovers.

Both teams recorded 34 rebounds apiece.

The Aces tallied 6 blocks compared to Washington's 1.

Evans single-handedly outscored the Washington bench 21-19.

The Aces scored 15 points from 12 Washington turnovers and gave up 14 on their 12 miscues.

The game saw just 1 lead change and 4 tied scores.

GAME NOTES:

The 10-game winning streak is the longest regular season winning streak since the franchise moved to the Sports & Entertainment Capital of the World and second-longest in franchise history. Previously, the 2023 team strung together 9 wins from June 11-July 5. The 2012 San Antonio Silver Stars hold the franchise record with 12 straight from June 24-Aug. 21. The 2023 team also produced an 11-game winning streak, but that included the final 4 games of the regular season and first 7 of the WNBA playoffs.

Today marked the 5th 20-point game of Evans' career and first time since a 23-point output on Aug. 22, 2023.

Today marked the league-leading 10th 30-point game of the season for Wilson and upped her career 30-point games total to 34, which trails only Diana Taurasi (54).

The 30/10 double-double is the league-leading 25th of Wilson's career and league-leading 9th on the season.

Wilson's double-double was the 117th of her career, which lists No. 5 among all-time WNBA leaders. Parker is No. 4 with 154.

With 13 rebounds tonight, Wilson (2,433) passed Breanna Stewart (2,428) for No. 21 on the league's all-time rebounds list.

Wilson (2,032) needed just 1 made field goal tonight to pass Angel McCoughtry (2,018) for No. 19 on the WNBA's all-time field goals made list. Jewell Loyd (1,987) needed 2 to move past Taj McWilliams-Franklin (1,985) for No. 22.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (maternity).

UP NEXT: The Aces continue their 3-game swing with their first game of the season against the Chicago Sky (9-26). Played on Monday, Aug. 25, at Wintrust Arena, the game tips at 5 p.m. PT and will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34. The Aces will make a stop in Atlanta (24-13) on Aug. 27 before returning to Las Vegas.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.