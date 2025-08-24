Sun Pick up Road Win against Sky, 94-84

Chicago, IL - Tonight, the Connecticut Sun (9-27) defeated the Chicago Sky (9-27), 94-84, for their third straight victory. The Sun led by as many as 21 points in the second half, but the Sky were able to cut the game to as close as four points in the final quarter. The Sun lead the 2025 regular season series, 2-1, with their final meeting coming on September 3 in Chicago.

Tina Charles led the Sun with her 200th career-double-double, notching 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and one block in the win. She is the only player in league history to achieve the mark, as she picked up her 86th double-double in a Sun uniform and sixth double-double this season.

After going six straight games in single-digit scoring, Bria Hartley exploded for 23 points, two rebounds and four assists in the game. Hartley shot 8/9 from the field, including a perfect 3/3 from beyond the three-point arc. Marina Mabrey added 20 points, four rebounds, a season-high eight assists and two steals in the win. With seven field goals made on the day, Mabrey eclipsed 1,000th field goals made in her WNBA career.

Rookie guard Saniya Rivers rounded on the Sun's double-digit scorers with 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a team-high three steals. Rivers has led Connecticut in steals on 16 occasions this season and has recorded eight games with at least 3+ steals.

The Sun led the Sky, 13-8, heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Marina Mabrey scored the first seven points for Connecticut. The Sun went on an 11-2 run out of the first media break to take a 24-10 lead and force the Sky into a timeout with 2:23 to play in the first quarter. Saniya Rivers had five of Connecticut's 11 of that spurt. A 4-3 finish to the quarter by the Sun gave them a 15-point lead heading into the second, 28-13. Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 12 points, two rebounds, two assists and one steal in the first quarter.

Connecticut starter the second quarter on a 15-10 run to push their lead up to 20, 43-23, with 4:57 to play in the first half. Saniya Rivers tallied five points, while Bria Hartley added four points to begin the quarter for the Sun. Chicago went on a 10-4 run to close Connecticut's lead to 14, 47-33, with 3:19 to play in the second. Both teams tallied eight points to close the half, with the Sun taking a 55-41 lead into the locker room. The Sun's 55 points marked a new season-high for points in a first half. Marina Mabrey led the way with 16 points and five assists, while Tina Charles and Saniya Rivers each notched 10 points apiece through two quarters.

A 13-7 start to the second half by the Sun gave them a 20-point lead, 68-48, and prompted the Sky into a timeout with 4:55 to play in the third. Tina Charles had six of Connecticut's 13 to start the third quarter. Chicago responded on a 10-5 run to close the gap to 15, 73-58, and force Connecticut into a timeout with 1:42 to go in the quarter. A three-pointer by the Sky's Kia Nurse cut the Sun's lead to 12, 73-61, heading into the fourth.

The Sky began the fourth quarter on a 12-4 run to cut the Sun's lead to four, 77-73, with 7:05 to play in the game. A 7-6 spurt by the Sun gave them an 84-79 lead with 2:49 to play in the fourth. Aneesah Morrow nailed a crucial triple on that stretch for Connecticut. The Sun rattled off five unanswered behind two free-throws from Marina Mabrey and a three-point basket by Bria Hartley to extend their lead back to ten, 89-79, with 2:00 to play. The two teams traded baskets down the stretch with the Sun's hanging on for the 94-84 win.

Connecticut shot 51.5% (34/66) from the floor, while Chicago went 49.2% (30/61) on the day. The Sun shot 40% (8/20) from three-point territory, while the Sky finished 47.4% (9/19).

The Sun grabbed 10 steals compared to the Sky's four. Connecticut has recorded 10+ steals in four of their last five contests. The Sun forced the Sky into 19 turnovers, scoring 26 of their 94 points of those mistakes. Connecticut turned the ball over just nine times, resulting in eight of Chicago's points.

Kia Nurse led Chicago with 19 points and two rebounds in 18 minutes off the bench. She went 5/9 from beyond the arc in the effort. Sophomore forward Angel Reese added a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. The effort marked her 45th career double-double which ties Tina Charles for most double-double across a player's first two WNBA seasons.

Team Score Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 PTS REB AST

CON 94 28 27 18 21 Hartley/Charles- 23 Charles- 10 Mabrey- 8

CHI 84 13 28 20 23 Nurse- 19 Reese- 11 Reese/Cardoso- 5

