Indiana Fever Lose on the Road to Minnesota Lynx

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







MINNEAPOLIS (Aug. 24, 2025) - The Indiana Fever (19-18) were defeated 97-84 by the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday night at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn.

Indiana took a 30-25 lead in the first quarter with a 12-point quarter from Kelsey Mitchell, followed by eight points from Aliyah Boston who scored the Fever's first six points of the game. A 14-2 run from the Lynx at the end of the second quarter saw Minnesota take a 52-45 lead heading into the halftime break. Minnesota maintained their lead through both the third and fourth quarters, thwarting any of Indiana's attempts at a comeback to hold on for the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 21 st 20+ point game of the 2025 season, extending her franchise record for the most of such games in a single season. The game was also the third 20+ point game from Mitchell in succession and her seventh in the month of August, thus far.

With her 26 points scored, Mitchell has now scored 766 points this season, one point shy of her personal best in a single season, and two points shy of tying the franchise record for most points scored in a single season.

Guard Aerial Powers made her Indiana debut at 2:24 in the first quarter, marking the 17 th player to appear for Indiana this season. Powers scored her first points at 8:17 in the second quarter, finishing the night five points

Lexie Hull recorded her 150th career assist, ending the night with four assists.

In her second game with the Fever, Shey Peddy went three-for-three on three pointers. Combined with the last game, Peddy is now six of seven on three pointers overall.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, August 26, hosting the Seattle Storm in a 7 p.m. ET tipoff. The game will be aired nationally on CBS Sports Network and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.