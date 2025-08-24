Storm Records Dominant Win at Dallas, 95-60

ARLINGTON, Texas - Dominique Malonga tied her career high with 22 points, and Erica Wheeler added 17 on Friday night as the Seattle Storm rolled past the Dallas Wings inside College Park Arena, 95-60.

Tiffany Mitchell chipped in 11 points as she, Malonga and Wheeler accounted for 50 of Seattle's 62 bench points. This marks the first time in WNBA history that a team's bench outscored the opponent's entire points total.

"The first group started off really well, and that set the tone for the game," Wheeler said. "I think the biggest thing is being able to be consistent. If Dom scores 22 points off the bench every night until the season ends, you'll see us in October. Being efficient in all of that is helping us in the long run, and you're seeing it."

The Storm had their second-largest winning margin and their third margin of 30-plus points this season with their second straight victory and third in the last four games.

"The group understands the sense of urgency we have to have," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "But it's also about how we're playing. We have to make sure we're executing and playing the right way. This stretch, we've had a lot of good production from a lot of places."

After spotting Dallas a 5-0 lead, the Storm hit five of the next six shots and went on an 11-0 run to stay in front the rest of the night. They were up 28-16 at the end of the first quarter.

The Wings came within seven at 39-32 late in the second quarter, but Seattle finished the half with a 48-34 lead into halftime.

The Storm scored the first five points of the second half and pushed their advantage to 19 at 55-36. Dallas never came closer than 16 the rest of the night.

Malonga's 22-point performance was her third 20+ game this season and has been in double digits eight of the last nine games. On Friday, she hit 10-of-12 from the field and pulled down nine rebounds in a career high-tying 30 minutes of action.

"I just feel the trust of my teammates and it shows on the court, and I just go out there and give 100 percent," Malonga said. "I just do simple things like roll hard and run the floor, do the easy things that I'm good with. I think I'm more physical and I'm more powerful down there in the paint."

Wheeler was 6-of-8 from the floor, with 4-of-6 behind the arc, and dished four assists.

Ezi Magbegor grabbed six rebounds, moving past 1,200 for her career, the fourth-most in franchise history.

Seattle shot 56.4% from the field (36-of-64) and limited Dallas to just 29.9% shooting (20-of-67). The defense kept the Wings to a season-low point total of 60.

Maddy Siegrist led Dallas with 12 points. Paige Bueckers was limited to 11 on 2-of-7 shooting from the floor. The Storm kept her completely off the board during the second half.

"It started with our attention to detail with Paige," Quinn said. "I thought Slim (Brittney Sykes) was very physical and stayed in her space. We were very aggressive, we showed multiple bodies and made her hesitant to use the ball screen a little bit. When you guard a player like Paige, it's not just relying on our guards or whoever has the main match-up. It becomes a team picture, understanding the rotations on and off the ball."

UP NEXT: The Storm head to Washington, D.C. for a matchup against the Mystics on Sunday, August 24. Tipoff is at 12:00 pm PT and will be broadcast locally on CW Seattle and available for Prime Video users in Washington state.







