Valkyries Set Franchise Record with 16 3-Pointers, Contain Paige Bueckers in Win over Wings

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







Veronica Burton scored a game-high 25 points and dished out a game-best 13 assists in the Valkyries' 90-81 win over the Wings in Dallas on Sunday. The Valkyries led by as many as 19 points in the win and set a franchise record with 16 made 3-pointers. Iliana Rupert set a career-high with five made threes and Kate Martin's fourth 3-pointer of the game gave Golden State their new milestone. Golden State set a defensive tone against rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers, becoming the first team to hold her to single digits this season - she finished with nine points on 3-for-12 shooting.

STELLAR START FOR THE VALKYRIES

Despite having just eight healthy players and having played just two days prior, the short-handed Valkyries started strong on Sunday, scoring the game's first seven points and jumping out to a 12-2 lead. All five Valkyries starters scored within the game's first five minutes and they forced the Wings to miss their first eight field goal attempts. Golden State led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter and led by double digits by quarter's end.

DALLAS TAKES LEAD DESPITE SCORELESS HALF FROM BUECKERS

The Valkyries held Wings' rookie All-Star Paige Bueckers scoreless in the first half for the first time this season, but that didn't prevent Dallas from overcoming a 14-point deficit to take a two-point halftime lead. The Wings doubled up the Valkyries 26-13 in the second quarter, with two Dallas reserves - Myisha Hines-Allen (9) and Amy Okonkwo (8) - outscoring Golden State by themselves in the frame.

RUPERT'S CAREER-HIGH FIVE 3-POINTERS

Iliana Rupert set a new career-high with five made 3-pointers. Two of her threes came during a 12-2 third-quarter run that helped the Valkyries regain the lead. Rupert tied a career-high with 17 points and shot 5-for-7 from deep.

BURTON'S FOURTH DOUBLE-DOUBLE

Veronica Burton tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 25 points and 13 assists - she accounted for 62 points from her points and assists. Only Phoenix Mercury guard Alyssa Thomas (12) and Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (5) have more point-assist double-doubles and no player has more games with at least 20 points and 10 assists (2). Burton has had at least eight assists in three straight games and committed just four total turnovers over that span. Entering Sunday's game, she ranked sixth in the league in assists per game.

CHARLES' FIRST START

Kaila Charles earned her first start for the Valkyries against her former team and she completely seized the moment. Charles scored seven of the Valkyries' first 17 points and was their leading scorer by halftime. She ended the game with 16 points, marking her highest-scoring game as a Valkyrie and tying her career-high.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries will have five days off before a double header at Chase Center, hosting the Washington Mystics on Saturday and the Indiana Fever on Sunday.







