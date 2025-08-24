Las Vegas Aces Looking to Crank It up to 11 at Chicago Sky on Monday

CHICAGO - The Las Vegas Aces (24-14) will head to Chicago to face the Sky (9-27) for the first time this season. Played Monday, Aug. 25, at Wintrust Arena, the game will tip off at 5 p.m. PT and will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.

The Aces, who have won 12 of their last 13 games, are seeking to crank up their winning streak to 11, which would extend the league's longest winning streak of the season.

PLAYOFF PICTURE: The Aces are currently in sole possession of 3 rd place in league standings after the win on Saturday. They are only a half game behind Atlanta (24-13) for the No. 2 seed. Minnesota (29-7), which Las Vegas plays on Sept. 4, is the No. 1 seed. The Aces have 6 games remaining in the regular season, including a crucial contest at Atlanta. The 2025 WNBA Playoff schedule can be found here.

MILESTONE WATCHES: A'ja Wilson (1,432) needs 9 made free throws to move past Katie Smith (1,440) for No. 9 and Jewell Loyd (1,340) needs 13 to move past Sylvia Fowles (1,352) into No. 16 on the league's all-time free throws made list. Wilson (5,571) needs 1 more point to move past DeLisha Milton-Jones (5,571) to move into sole possession of No. 21 on the league's all-time scoring list. Loyd also needs 4 defensive rebounds to reach 1,000 for her career.

LAS VEGAS ACES: The Aces currently boast the league's best record since the All-Star break at 13-3 and have won 12 out of their last 13 games. The Aces are 2 wins away from tying the franchise record of 12 straight victories, which were previously set by the 2023 Aces team and the 2012 San Antonio Stars team.

A'ja Wilson: 2025 WNBA M'VP and Defensive Player of the Year candidate:

1 st in total points (789), 2 nd in points per game (23.2)

1 st in total rebounds (346), 2 nd in rebounds per game (10.2)

1 st in blocks per game (2.2), 2 nd in total blocks (74)

1 st in player efficiency rating (33.0)

1 st in win shares (7.54)

1 st in offensive win shares (5.01)

1 st in stocks per game (steals + blocks) (3.76)

1 st in points off opponent turnovers (4.4)

1 st in usage percentage (31.0)

2 nd in second chance points (3.9)

2 nd in points in the paint (12.4)

3 rd in total steals (54)

3 rd in defensive win shares (2.5)

Most 30-point games (10)

Most 30-point double-doubles (9)

Most 20-point double-doubles (14)

Most double-doubles (19 - tie)

Wilson leads the league in win shares (7.18) ahead of Napheesa Collier (6.87) and Allisha Gray (6.56) for the third year in a row. She is also the only player in league history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds while committing fewer than 2.5 turnovers a game in a season. She also recorded this feat in 2024. Further, she is only one of four players in WNBA history to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in a single season and is the only player to do so more than once. In addition to the above stat line, Wilson is the only player in league history to average at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, while shooting more than 45% from the field. She enters the game against the Sky averaging 23.2 ppg, 10.2 rpg, 3.1 apg and 2.2 bpg with a 49.4% field goal percentage.

2025 All-WNBA candidate Jackie Young is in the top 20 in scoring (16.4 ppg) and assists (4.6 apg) for the fourth season in a row. During the Aces winning streak, she has not dipped below double digits in 9 out of the 10 games, including averaging 12.7 points over the last 3 games.

2025 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year candidate Dana Evans is averaging 19 points over the last 2 games, including a season-high 21 points at Washington, compared to her 6.4 points on the season. Over the last 2 contests, she is shooting 85.7% (6-7 3FGs) from beyond the arc and 75% (15-20 FGs) from the floor.

Over the past 10 games, Chelsea Gray has been dishing out 6.3 assists since the All-Star break, which she upped to 7.1 during the 10-game winning streak, compared to 4.5 assists prior to the break.

CHICAGO SKY: The Sky have lost 8 out of their last 10 games and have won just two games since the All-Star break: Washington on Aug. 5 and New York on Aug. 21.

They are led by 2025 WNBA All-Star Angel Reese, who has missed 10 games with a back injury. Reese leads the league in rebounds (12.2 rpg) and leads her team in scoring (14.6 ppg). 2024 All-Rookie Team Kamilla Cardoso, who has scored in double figures in all but one game since the break, is averaging 13 points on 53.2%field goal shooting and 8.4 rebounds. WNBA veteran Ariel Atkins rounds out the scoring for Chicago, averaging 13.3 points, 3.5 assists and leads the team with 1.8 steals.

Chicago ranks in the bottom half of the league in scoring (75.7 ppg), field goal percentage (42.1%), 3-point percentage (32.6%), assists (19.1 apg), steals (6.3 spg), but are in the top 3 in offensive rebounds (9.8 rpg) and total rebounds per game (35.9 rpg).

The matchup will be the first time Aces head coach Becky Hammon will face former Aces assistant/head of player development and current Sky head coach Tyler Marsh. Marsh coached under Hammon from 2022-24 and helped the Aces earn back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023.

LAST TIME OUT: Although this is the Aces first matchup against the Sky this season, Wilson averages 20.4 points and 9.2 rebounds over her 8-year career against Chicago; Young averages 12.8 points and Gray averages 12.1 points against the Sky all-time.

Las Vegas is 26-21 all-time against Chicago and 13-11 on the road.

UP NEXT: The Aces will conclude their 3-game road swing at Atlanta for their third clash against the Dream on Wednesday, Aug. 27, at 4:30 p.m. PT at Gateway Center Arena. The game will air on Vegas 34 and NBA TV. The Aces currently own a 2-0 head-to-head record against Atlanta this season, including a narrow 76-74 win on Aug. 19 and 87-72 on July 22.







