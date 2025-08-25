Postgame Notes: MIN vs IND (8.24.25)

Published on August 24, 2025

Minnesota Lynx News Release







Minnesota lynx (30-7) 97, INDIANA FEVER (19-18) 84

August 24, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

In her return to the court, Napheesa Collier scored a game-high 32 points on 11-of-16 (68.7%) shooting from the field and 8-for-9 (88.8%) from the free throw line. Collier has now totaled 14 25+ point performances this season, tying for first in the league for most such games.

Coutney Williams registered a double-double performance with 14 points on 5-of-11 (45.5%) shooting from the floor, including three from deep, while also dishing out 10 assists. Williams chipped in two rebounds, one block and a steal, marking her 300th career steal during the contest.

With seven games remaining on the season, Courtney Williams broke the Lynx single-season assists record, surpassing her own mark of 221 set in 2024. Williams has tallied 230 total assists this season, ranking second in the league behind Alyssa Thomas (291).

Kayla McBride totaled 13 points on 4-of-4 shooting (100.0%) from the floor, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc, also adding four rebounds, four assists and a steal. Tonight's performance moved McBride into seventh all-time in the Lynx scoring leaderboard, passing Rebekkah Brunson (2,463), while also recording her 1,000th career defensive rebound.

In 13:30 minutes off the bench, Maria Kliundikova posted 13 points on 6-of-7 shooting (85.7%) from the floor, notching one from deep, while also adding three rebounds (two offensive), two assists and a block. Tonight marks Kliundikova's fourth game of the season with 10+ points and three+ rebounds.

Team Notes

Minnesota's 97 points came on 57.1% shooting from the field (36-of-63), including 57.1% from beyond the arc (12-of-21), and 92.9% from the line. Tonight was the fifth time in franchise history that the Lynx have recorded a 50/50/90 game, with the last occurring on June 29, 2018, against Atlanta.

The Lynx bench accounted for 23 of the team's 97 points, marking the 20th game this season with 15+ points from the bench. The performance was led by Kliundikova (13), Natisha Hiedeman (5) and DiJonai Carrington (5).

The Lynx dished out 28 assists tonight in an effort led by Williams (10), McBride (4) and Hiedeman (3), who combined for 17 assists. The team finished with a 28-to-14 assist-to-turnover ratio, headlined by Williams with a 10-0 ratio.







