JJ Quinerly to Miss Remainder of Season
Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Dallas Wings News Release
Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprain in her left knee. Quinerly sustained the injury in the game at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Quinerly is expected to make a full recovery. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.
