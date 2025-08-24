JJ Quinerly to Miss Remainder of Season

Published on August 24, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings guard JJ Quinerly will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) sprain in her left knee. Quinerly sustained the injury in the game at the Los Angeles Sparks on Aug. 20. Quinerly is expected to make a full recovery. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 24, 2025

JJ Quinerly to Miss Remainder of Season - Dallas Wings

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.