Lynx Beat Fever in Minnesota to Sweep Two-Game Set

For the second time in three nights, the Minnesota Lynx (30-7) defeated the Indiana Fever (19-18). After prevailing 95-90 on Friday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the league-leading Lynx came away with a 97-84 win on Sunday evening in Minneapolis to sweep a home-and-home series with the Fever.

Kelsey Mitchell scored a team-high 26 points in the loss for Indiana, going 7-for-12 from the field and 10-for-11 from the free throw line. Shey Peddy added 16 points off the bench in her second game since joining Indiana on a hardship contract, going 6-for-7 from the field and 3-for-3 from 3-point range.

Aliyah Boston had 14 points, seven rebounds, and five assists for the Fever, while Natasha Howard contributed 10 points and eight boards.

But MVP favorite Napheesa Collier returned after a seven-game absence to lead the Lynx to victory, scoring a game-high 32 points on 11-of-16 shooting and pulling down nine rebounds. Courtney Williams recorded a double-double with 14 points and 10 assists, while Kayla McBride and Maria Kliundikova tallied 13 points apiece.

The Lynx need just two more wins to lock up the top seed in the upcoming WNBA playoffs. The Fever, meanwhile, fell to eighth in the WNBA standings with the loss. Indiana is a game ahead of Los Angeles for the final playoff berth. The Fever are in what appears to be a four-team battle for the final three playoff spots with the Storm, Valkyries, and Sparks.

Indiana plays all three of those teams over the next three games, hosting Seattle on Tuesday and then traveling to Los Angeles on Friday and Golden State on Sunday for the first three stops of a three-game Western Conference road trip.







